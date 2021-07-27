Apple tweaks changes to the latest beta of the controversial iOS 15 Safari – TechCrunch





With today’s launch of iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 Beta 4, Apple is responding to user complaints and feedback regarding controversial changes to the Safari mobile browser. The new Safari design, first introduced at WWDC, has moved the tab bar (URL bar) to the bottom. Screen — A fairly radical change for one of the most used apps on the iPhone. This was intended to give you easy access to the controls when using the phone with one hand. However, critics say the change makes it harder to find and use other frequently used features, such as reload buttons and reader mode, affecting the overall usability of the mobile browser itself. Said.

In honor of Apple, it’s clearly listening to feedback.

In pre-iOS 15 designs, the tab bar is in its traditional location at the top of the screen, with an easily accessible reader mode button (double A) on the left and a reload button on the right. At the bottom are forward and back buttons, a share button, a reading list, and a tab button.

The iOS 15 design has deprecated all these convenient access points to commonly used features, prioritizing tab bar reachability over everything else. Instead, use the 3-dot Advanced menu to reload the web, share links, view pages in reader mode, save articles for later reading, and more when browsing the web. Hidden everything else that could be. And so on. As a result, the list of actionable actions is now over 20 items long.

In the Talk Show podcast by Apple expert John Gruber, he said the new design wasn’t popular within Apple in the weeks leading up to Safari’s announcement at WWDC. He argued that while the new design might be cool, there was an inner feeling that it wasn’t very user-friendly.

TechCrunch Editor-in-Chief Matthew Panzarino, who participated in the July 21 episode as a guest, agreed that, in theory, the idea of ​​less screen display was a good idea. But in reality, that didn’t work.

“When you actually use it, you find that the screen actually gets messy and a little confusing,” he said. “And unless you perform an action such as scrolling, you won’t get a lot of screen space. That’s strange.”

With the Beta 4 update, Apple is trying to fix some of the issues that resulted from this change in the new beta.

For starters, on the tab bar[共有]I added the button again and placed additional controls under that menu. Sharing links is probably one of the most common tasks for web users, so it makes sense to get them back in place with a single button tap.

Also, there is a reload button on the tab bar next to the domain name, which is a bit smaller than in previous versions.

On the other hand, when the reader becomes available, a reader mode button will appear on the tab bar for one-tap access.

The tab bar is now also minimized when working with website buttons. Previously it was annoying and had usability issues where you couldn’t access the buttons on your website.

Just another day I can’t order takeout because the bottom bar of iOS 15 Safaris can’t tap this checkout button.

Thanks to Safari for not letting me have that bruschetta pic.twitter.com/e23YTYzGM6

— Federico Viticci (@viticci) July 22, 2021

On iPadOS 15, tabs are now displayed in the standalone tab bar below the URL by default. Introduced in iPadOS 15, a streamlined, compact tab bar that displays URLs and open tabs in a single line can be enabled in Safari settings.

It’s worth noting that Apple wasn’t the first to rethink the design of mobile browsers in this way.

Former Google Chrome Design Manager Chris Lee recently wrote about his work on a similar redesign of the Chrome mobile browser. The URL bar at the bottom has decided that Google will not eventually launch. He said the change was also subject to various reactions at the time. The new design had enthusiastic support in the tech community, but mainstream users felt the change was “disoriented,” he explained.

With an app that launches as often as Safari, there’s something to say about muscle memory. You may like the placement of the bars (I did at first!), But over time, if you want to do more than just visit a website or swipe between tabs, by changing Difficulty may increase. There is also a learning curve when it comes to remembering not to reach to the top of the screen for shortcuts to various actions.

The Safari update is one of several tweaks coming in the new beta release: how to share focus status with selected contacts, new XL widget size (used by Apple Podcasts on iPad), and other small Updates are also included.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/07/27/apple-tweaks-controversial-ios-15-safari-changes-in-latest-beta/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos