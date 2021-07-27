NUWC Division Newport, 401 TechBridge Partner on Waterside Security Prize Challenge> Naval Sea Systems Command> Saved News Module





Portsmouth, Rhode Island-

Navy Navy Undersea Warfare Station Division Newport’s Northeast Tech Bridge and 401 Tech Bridge call for the creation of an Expeditionary Unmanned Water Vehicle (USV) for harbor and harbor security, a second prize challenge, “Unmanned for Waterside Security. “Water vehicle” was announced. .. There is a $ 50,000 prize associated with a challenge open to national and international tech companies.

Dr. Steve Boldnaro, Director of Northeast Techbridge, and Christian Schumacher, Technical Program Manager of Argus Maritime Defense Systems in Newport, will join the new facility at 401 Techbridge in Portsmouth, Rhode Island on July 14. We discussed the details of the prize challenge. ..

The US Navy wants a modular, “attractive” USV. This means that the vehicle must be low cost and reusable several times with minimal maintenance. Due to the need for expedition vehicles, USVs must be able to be manufactured or assembled within two hours of use and carry or tow a variety of payloads. USVs need to be able to transport in 20-foot shipping containers and provide the flexibility needed for a variety of mission support.

The Division Newport team exhibited towed array cables, net launchers, and bathymetry equipment to allow company representatives to visualize vehicle payload requirements. We also responded to various technical questions from the audience.

This is a theoretical challenge and only written suggestions need to be evaluated by the Division Newport team. In addition to the $ 50,000 prize, this prize challenge serves as a source choice for potential subsequent transaction prototypes of up to $ 1 million. Proposals can come from individuals, companies, or academic teams, or can be collaborations between those stakeholders.

A non-profit organization on Rhode Island and a business unit of the University of Rhode Island Research Foundation, 401 Tech Bridge acts as a superconnector for companies developing cutting-edge advanced materials, technologies and products. 401 Tech Bridge has a partnership agreement with Division Newport to support Northeast Tech Bridge, which connects Navy and industry technical issues to companies, universities and innovation partners for collaboration, knowledge sharing and innovation. Is strengthening.

One of the main features of the 401 Tech Bridge Partnership is to help set up such prize challenges. Division Newport’s first prize challenge for 3D-printed handwheels on ships ended on July 13.

“These prize challenges are a way to crowdsource solutions to Navy problems by quickly responding to, assessing, and funding the companies that best meet the Navy’s requirements,” said Bordonaro. ..

Prize Challenge prizes help attract non-traditional problem solvers.

“One of my challenges as a technical program manager is finding time and money for innovation. Finding ways to further enhance the system,” says Schumacher. “This is the first time I’ve participated in a prize challenge. I’m happy to have help in this area. I’m looking forward to the participants’ posts.”

Lee Silvestre, coordinator of NavalX Northeast Tech Bridge, said the 401 Tech Bridge helps technical program managers stay in touch with non-traditional companies and individual innovators.

“They can help develop and manage issues,” says Silvestre. “They also help with the contact aspect and rating.”

“The Navy is always looking for good ideas. We are interested in connecting with industry and academia,” says Bordonaro. “TechBridges offers a great way to make these projects happen.”

The prize challenge will end on September 13th. For more information, please visit challenge.gov and 401TechBridge.org/funding-opportunities.

If you are a Navy Program Manager funding to resolve a technical issue, please contact the Northeast Tech Bridge ([email protected]).

The NUWC Division Newport is a US Navy land command within the Naval Sea Systems Command that designs, builds, and supports the US fleet and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, testing and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea attack and defense weapons systems, and measures related to undersea warfare.

NUWC Newport is the country’s oldest war center, tracing its legacy to the US Naval Undersea War, founded on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Under the command of Captain Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida and Andros. Test facilities on the island of the Bahamas, and Seneca Lake and Fishers Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

