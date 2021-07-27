COVID-19: 1 case in NB, vaccination rate increased to 64.7%-New Brunswick





New Brunswick’s COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to rise, but is still far from the 75% target.

On Tuesday, the portion of the fully vaccinated eligible population increased by 0.3 percent to 64.7 percent.

In the meantime, one new case was reported. Someone under the age of 19 lives in the St. John area, but is now out of state.

The state said there was no new recovery to report, that is, there are currently seven active cases and no one has been hospitalized for the virus.

New Brunswick declared a state of emergency on March 19, 2020, but there have been many changes since then.

Read more: Canada has enough COVID-19 vaccines for all qualified people: Trudeau

The state wanted 75% of the eligible population to be fully vaccinated before removing COVID measures, but last Friday a compulsory order was issued at 11:59 pm this Friday. Announced that it will be deleted.

New Brunswick ends all COVID-19 restrictions on July 30

The New Brunswick Medical Society has “every confidence in the decision” to lift restrictions beyond its original goal, but said the virus will affect the health system “for some time”, especially when cases increase. I am.

Pink offers to pay Norwegian beach handball team a bikini bottom fine

From Simone Biles, US Gymnastics, Olympic Team Gymnastics

“We need to combine the stress and concern about the burden of illness on the health system with the fact that the economy needs to keep moving. People can work, care for themselves and ensure some level. It’s normal, “says Anthony Knight, CEO of the Medical Society. “It was also challenging for those with mental health.”

Read more: The COVID-19 limit on NB is about to end and is scheduled for July 30th.

Despite the mandatory order nearing its end, medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell said we would continue to live with COVID-19 for some time, but we moved forward. I said that.

“There are few new cases of COVID-19 in the state, and what we are seeing now is travel-related,” she said on Friday. “We stopped its spread very quickly when COVID-19 arrived in our state.”

“With these tools, the experience of the last 17 months, and the low number of cases, no hospitalization, and mountaineering vaccination, we can take this next step,” Prime Minister Brain Higgs said on July 23. I did.

Dr. Russell also said that most recently reported cases were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

The state says it is awaiting federal directives because it concerns vaccines for children under the age of 12 that are not currently approved and potential booster effects.

Ongoing study to determine vaccine efficacy for people under 12 years July 7, 2021

