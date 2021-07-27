Facebook will stop selling Oculus Quest 2 as it may annoy your face





As of Tuesday, Facebook has temporarily stopped selling Oculus Quest 2. After using the popular VR headset, the company announced a voluntary recall due to concerns that a small percentage of users (0.01% according to Oculus) are having a negative effect on the skin. This was just a month before Facebook was ready to release the new Quest 2 with 128GB of storage to replace the 64GB model for $ 299.

In a blog post, Oculus (owned by Facebook) announced that it would voluntarily collect the Quest 2 removable foam face cover and replace it with a new silicone cover for all customers. Oculus is working with a global partner to stop selling headsets until the silicone cover is included in all Quest 2 VR headset versions.

“Oculus is working with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to carry out a voluntary recall of the Oculus Quest 2 removable foam facial interface, from a small number of users who have experienced skin irritation. In response to the report, the foam part of the facial interface is on the skin. “

In April, Facebook investigated reports of users experiencing skin irritation such as redness, ridges, and swelling while using the Oculus Quest 2 headset since December 2020.face

(Image credit: Oculus)

The company said the most likely cause was “there are few trace substances normally present in the manufacturing process that can contribute to skin discomfort.”

Oculus has already stated that it has changed the manufacturing process with great care and confirmed to dermatologists and toxicologists that the stimulus is not an allergic reaction and that the reaction should disappear spontaneously. did.

Starting August 24th, all Quest 2 headsets will include a silicone cover in the package instead of foam. Existing Quest 2 owners should get a replacement Silicon Face Mask cover for free here. Of course, if you have any concerns, stop using the headset until you receive a replacement silicone cover and consult your doctor if you experience skin reactions during use.

