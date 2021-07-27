Google Cloud provides a model for modifying Google’s product killing reputation





Anonymous readers cite a report from Ars Technica. Google’s reputation for aggressively killing products and services has hurt its brand. Launching a new product from Google is no longer an optimistic reason. Instead, the company faces a question about when the product will be shut down. This is a completely Google-created issue and is another barrier that discourages customers from investing in the latest Google stuff (either in time, money, or data). Google Stadia’s widespread general skepticism is a good example of the problem. The Google division with similar issues is Google Cloud Platform, which asks businesses and developers to build products and services that leverage Google’s cloud infrastructure. Like the rest of Google, Cloud Platform has a reputation for being volatile because its APIs will soon be deprecated. The API needs to continually update projects hosted on Google’s platform to keep up with the latest changes. However, Google Cloud wants to address this issue with a new “enterprise API” designation.

Enterprise APIs basically get a roadmap that promises the stability of a particular API. Google said: “It’s your responsibility. You can’t remove (or change in a backward-incompatible way) features as long as you’re actively using them. If deprecated or material changes are unavoidable, migrate It’s our responsibility to make it as simple as possible. ”If Google needs to change its API, you’ll be notified at least a year in advance, along with tools, documentation, and other resources. “To ensure that we follow these beliefs, the changes we introduce into the API will be reviewed by a centralized committee of products and engineering leads and will follow a rigorous product lifecycle assessment,” Google added. increase.

Despite being one of the largest internet companies in the world and basically defining what modern cloud infrastructure looks like, Google isn’t doing very well in the cloud infrastructure market. Analyst company Canalys ranks Google one-third with a 7% market share, behind Microsoft Azure (19%) and market leader Amazon Web Services (32%). Rumor has it (according to a report from The Information) that Google Cloud Platform is facing a 2023 deadline to beat AWS and Microsoft. Otherwise, you run the risk of losing money. Former Google employee Steve Yegge described a Google Cloud Platform issue last year in a post titled “Dear Google Cloud: Your Deprecation Policy is Killing You.” Google’s announcement seems to have influenced most of what the post emphasizes, including lack of documentation and support, an endless treadmill of API upgrades, and Google Cloud’s general disregard for backward compatibility. .. Yegge argues that successful platforms such as Windows, Java, and Android (Yegge’s group is separated from the larger Google culture) are due to the platform’s commitment to stability. AWS is a market leader, sometimes considered to be much more stable than Google Cloud Platform.

