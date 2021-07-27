Innovative tech companies expect to set up a shop in Calgary





Breadcrumb Trail Link News Local News Local Business

British technology company Test Driven Solutions has announced expansion in Calgary as cities continue to diversify their economies.

Article author:

Brittany Gerve Calgarian walks Stephen Avenue Mall at lunch on April 26, 2021.Photo by: Gavin Young / Postmedia Article Content

From agricultural technology to technology consultancy, Calgary’s growing technology department is attracting the attention of companies around the world as a place to set up shops.

advertisement

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Sam Clark, owner of UK-based Test Driven Solutions (TDS), founded the company in April last year in the hope of hiring 10 to 15 employees. Later, the technical consultancy grew to 45 employees in the Newcastle office, and Clark said he wanted to reproduce the same in Calgary.

According to Clark, at least in Calgary, there is enough work for hire to hire 30 people. We want to grow and become the consultant partner of choice in Alberta and Calgary.

Article content

The company provides software consultants for short-term or long-term projects, including full-stack software developers, technical architects, DevOps engineers, and quality assurance engineers. TDS is currently working with financial services, renewable energy and healthcare organizations.

advertisement

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Clark said he wanted to invest here, as opposed to other cities such as Toronto and Montreal, because he worked in Calgary’s oil and gas sector a few years before launching TDS. ..

I could go to Toronto or Vancouver, but he said my affiliation was always Calgary and Alberta. Calgary’s higher education institutions were also an important attraction.

Article content

I saw the colleges out there, and they are absolutely amazing. There are many wise people in Alberta. Maintaining that talent in Alberta is very important.

The TDS office in downtown Bunkers Hall is working with the Newcastle office on a variety of projects. The company is also looking at other potential locations in Poland, he said.

advertisement

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Other companies have also shown interest in expanding into Calgary last year.

The TDS announcement was made when RBC announced plans to open an Innovation Tech Hub in Bunkers Hall this month and bring 300 tech jobs to the city.

SVG Ventures Thrive, a global agrifood venture capital firm, also announced in June that it will be headquartered in Calgary. Infosys Ltd, an international company. And Mphasis Ltd. Announced plans again this year, bringing a total of 1,500 technical jobs to Calgary.

Patrick Mattern, Vice President of Business Development at Calgary Economic Development, said the organization began working with TDS a month after TDS was first launched. Seeing a British company investing in Calgary is a great test for us and a message we’ve been promoting for some time.

advertisement

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Mattern explained that cybersecurity for friends at Test Driven Solutions, which was knocking on the doors of several companies in the financial technology sector, is part of it.

Our dream when companies come here is always that they become part of our ecosystem and become potential exports of our products or services. It’s the greatest glory to see a company expand internationally from its Calgary base.

He said the recent successes of companies such as Shareworks, Benevity, RS Energy Group and Parvus Therapeutics have all achieved a $ 1 billion valuation over the past two years and have helped Calgary map internationally. ..

There is a good ecosystem here and diversification is taking place, but the oil and gas sector and the agricultural sector are becoming more digital. It also brings opportunities to companies in this area.

Ads to share this article on your social network

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Sign up to receive daily headline news from Calgary Herald, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.

By clicking the sign-up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your application.

You will receive a welcome email. If you don’t see it, check your junk folder.

The next issue of Calgary Herald Headline News will arrive in your inbox shortly.

I’m having trouble signing up.Please try again

comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calgaryherald.com/business/local-business/innovative-tech-companies-look-to-calgary-to-set-up-shop The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos