Xbox Game Pass and hardware sales increase Microsoft game revenue by 11%

The game continues to regain Microsoft’s growth. The company reported its fourth-quarter revenue today, with the gaming division generating $ 357 million in the three months to June 30. This is an 11% increase over the previous year. Hardware was a big winner as Microsoft sold more expensive Xbox systems thanks to the launch of the Xbox Series X / S generation. The excitement for the hardware has also overcome resistance from content and services that have been chilled compared to last year.

According to Microsoft’s revenue report, Xbox hardware revenue increased by 172% due to increased prices and quantities of consoles sold with the launch of the Xbox Series X / S. Xbox content and service revenue fell $ 128 million, or 4%. This is the Xbox Game Pass subscription increase and the first-party title.

Content and service declines are in line with expectations. Last year more people were at home looking for entertainment games than in 2021. This means that third-party games such as Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone have made a lot of money. It’s probably getting colder as more people get vaccinated.

However, as Microsoft points out, the Xbox Game Pass continued to grow and helped counter the decline in other areas. The company is also seeing good performance in its games. This can only be improved when Microsoft begins to fulfill larger promises such as Halo: Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Starfield and more.

