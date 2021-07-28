Google revenue surges 62%, supported by demand for online advertising





CNN

CNN Business, by Rishi Iyengar

At this time last year, Google began to feel an early pandemic downturn as much of the world economy was closed. On Tuesday, the company showed how far it went.

Google’s parent company Alphabet reported revenue of $ 61.9 billion for the quarter ended June 30. This is a staggering 62% increase over the same quarter last year, well above analysts’ expectations. The company’s profits more than doubled to $ 18.5 billion.

Alphabet shares rose 3% in after-hours trading on Tuesday following earnings reports.

Much of that growth was driven by the recovery of Google’s core advertising business, which recorded revenue of $ 50.4 billion, up 69% year-over-year. Advertising revenue from the company’s video platform YouTube surged 84% to $ 7 billion.

Google’s ongoing efforts to diversify its business beyond online advertising also seem to bear fruit.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai praised the company’s investment in artificial intelligence and its fast-growing cloud business. The latter reduced quarterly losses from $ 1.4 billion to $ 591 million compared to the same period last year. Google Cloud revenue surged 54% to $ 4.6 billion.

“In the second quarter, online activity was on the rise in many parts of the world and we are proud that our service has helped so many consumers and businesses,” Pichai said in a statement. increase. “Long-term investments in AI and Google Cloud have helped us significantly improve the digital experience for everyone.”

Despite advertising the growth and recovery of Google’s epidemic, Pichai started a conference call, reminding him that the pandemic wasn’t over yet and discussing the results.

“First of all, I would like to admit that the new Covid-19 variant was challenging for so many communities around the world,” he said. “I really recommend getting the vaccine to everyone when it becomes available.”

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kvia.com/news/2021/07/27/google-revenue-jumps-62-fueled-by-demand-for-online-advertising/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos