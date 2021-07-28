Pokemon Go-Bang’s was a complete accident, says Niantic





Image: Niantic

Niantic, the developer of Pokemon Go, admits that players have been mistakenly given a wave of recent fraudulent punishments, including account strikes and total bans.

Last Monday, the Niantic Support account wrote on Twitter that it was working to undo the strikes of some trainers who were mistakenly punished on their accounts. This is done automatically for the trainer regardless of whether the trainer has contacted us. We apologize for the error.

According to Eurogamer, these Pokmon Go strikes will escalate in three stages, starting with a 7-day warning, moving to a 30-day account freeze, and finally a permanent ban on the popular alternate reality mobile game. did. For some reason, it seems that the game’s automated anti-cheat system has been activated and many players have been accidentally swept away by the subsequent wave of bans. This is the mistake Niantic is currently trying to reverse.

Over the past few weeks, the unofficial Pokmon Go subreddit r / TheSilphRoad has been flooded with complaints from glitch-affected users. Daniel Spiele Trend Shilling, a popular German YouTuber who has collaborated with Niantic at Pokemon Go events in the past, has also been banned and remains banned from the beginning of today. One Reddit thread claims that the punishment may have something to do with the version of the iOS player used, but the developers haven’t provided any further information.

Niantic also shows no signs of compensation for these innocent players. Many of them eventually missed the anti-climatic Pokemon Gofest this year.

G / O media may receive fees

It’s no secret that Pokemon Go has a significant share of malicious players. Since the game was released in 2016, Niantic has been desperately cracking down on people called spoofers who use third-party software to trick mobile games into making them think they’re in a place that’s completely different from the comfort of their home. I’m trying to get it. It’s hardly counted as a deception, but Niantic somehow has to keep the lights on in its very luxurious San Francisco office.

Earlier this year, Niantic announced that it had banned more than 5 million scammers since 2020.

At that time, Niantic was committed to ensuring fair gameplay throughout its game portfolio. Every day, new forms of cheating or spoofing tools are available on the Internet. We are continually fighting these fraudsters and are not present in the game, so we are focusing on improving detection and enforcement.

Pokemon Go has made Niantic more than $ 4 billion over the last five years. At least $ 1 billion of that occurred in 2020 alone.

