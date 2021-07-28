QNAPTS-230 Review | PCMag





The QNAP TS-230 ($ 199) is an entry-level 2-bay NAS designed for use as a personal cloud and data backup repository. It features an attractive, tool-free enclosure and is easy to install. QNAP’s QTS operating system makes it easy to create volumes, share folders, and configure your device as a personal cloud server. With the TS-230, you get a wide variety of apps, but the Editor’s Choice winner, the $ 169.99 Synology DiskStation DS220j, offers more apps and better performance at a lower cost. ..

Simple and stylish

With an amazingly attractive baby blue finish, the TS-230 is designed to be installed anywhere in your home. Dimensions 7.4 x 3.5 x 6.1 inches (HWD) with two internal hot-swappable toolsless threads for 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch drives with maximum storage capacity of up to 36TB (18TB x 2) It has a drive bay. Like most NAS systems we review, it doesn’t come with a drive.

On the front of the device are LED indicators for system status, LAN activity, drive activity (one for each drive), and USB one-touch copy activity. There is also a power button, a USB 3.0 port, and a one-touch copy button that allows you to copy data backups from a USB device to a NAS or from a NAS to a USB device.

The back panel has one Gigabit LAN port, two USB ports (2.0 and 3.0), a reset button, and a power jack. Like the more expensive models such as the QNAP TS-253D-4G and Asustor Lockerstor 2 AS6602T, this NAS does not have a multi-gig port. A single 80mm fan prevents overheating of the drive and internal circuitry.

The TS-230 has a 1.4GHz quad-core CPU, 4GB of flash memory, and 2GB of DDR4 RAM. It supports hardware-accelerated video transcoding and can be combined with QNAP 2-bay, 4-bay, and 8-bay expansion units. This NAS supports RAID 0, RAID 1, single disk, and JBOD configurations.

Like other QNAP NAS drives, the TS-230 uses a Linux-based QTS operating system. It has a Windows-like user interface that makes it easy to configure, manage, and customize your NAS. The main window displays icons for managing storage, downloading apps, creating files and shares, performing malware checks, and more. Downloading the app from the QNAP App Store will add more icons. The QNAPAppStore contains up to 78 QNAP and third party apps that allow you to use your NAS as a multimedia server, security camera monitoring station, backup server, and more. By comparison, the Synology DS220j Package Center offers over 100 apps.

The QTS Control Panel allows you to edit system settings, create users and user groups, manage network connections, and set up server applications. Tap the file station icon to find and access files and folders on the NAS, assign folder permissions, and upload files.[ストレージとスナップショット]The icon opens a utility that allows you to monitor and manage your storage. Here you can create RAID groups and storage pools, use snapshots (disk image capture) to back up your data, and check the status of your disks. You can use the antimalware utility to scan for harmful files and remove them from your NAS. You can also use QSync Central to automate file synchronization across multiple devices.

QNAP TS-230 installation and performance

Configuring the TS-230 to be used first was relatively easy to test. I installed two Seagate 10TB Ironwolf drives, turned on my NAS, and downloaded the QNAP Qfinder Pro utility. When I opened the utility, the TS-230 was immediately recognized. Clicking on a drive entry in the utility will bring up the QTS screen[スマートインストールの開始]I clicked. I made sure I was using the latest firmware version, named the NAS and created a password. I used DHCP to get the IP address automatically and waited a few minutes for the drive to initialize.

When the NAS restarts[NAS管理に移動]I clicked. This launches the QTS Management Console and creates a volume and storage pool configured for RAID 1 with a total storage capacity of 9.02TB. After waiting nearly 12 hours for the drives to sync, the TS-230 is ready for testing.

To test the performance of your NAS, use a 4.9 GB folder that combines music, video, photos, and office document files to measure read and write performance. The TS-230 gave decent results in these tests, but couldn’t keep up with the editor’s choice of the Synology Diskstation DS-220j, an affordable 2-bay NAS drive.

The TS-230’s 72MBps write speed was a bit faster than the TerraMaster F2-210, but the DS-220j outperformed it at 12MBps. The more expensive Asustor AS5202T led at a speed of 90MBps. The TS-230 managed 77MBps in the read test and tied the TerraMaster F2-210, but dragged the Asustor AS5202T by 10MBps. The Synology DS-220j led at a speed of 90MBps.

NAS suitable for first-time users

If you want to create your own personal cloud for storing and sharing your photos, videos, and important documents, the QNAP TS-230 is easy to get you done. The configuration is easy to install, provides reasonably fast file transfer performance, and offers a variety of apps that can be used for backups, media servers, monitoring stations, and more. That said, the winner of the editor’s choice for affordable NAS devices, Synology DiskStation DS-220j, is a bit faster and offers more apps, so buying $ 30 cheaper is a bit stronger.

Strong Points

Generous app catalog

Tool-free drive thread

Good performance

Easy to install

See more of the disadvantages

Drive not included

No multi-gig port

Conclusion

The QNAP TS-230 is an affordable 2-bay NAS that is easy to install and provides an excellent catalog of apps, making it suitable for first-time users.

