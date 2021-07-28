With a 62% increase in revenue, Google’s profits will skyrocket.





Alphabet, Google’s parent company, earned what it took a year until recently in just three months. This is a level of growth that companies of that size rarely achieve, but the pandemic has pushed all the limits of tech companies.

Search advertising on Tuesday reported record profits and earnings in the second quarter, demonstrating investor enthusiasm that has doubled its value in the stock market since early last year. Great results have boosted market share moderately in aftermarket trading.

According to Alphabet, earnings for the quarter were $ 18.5 billion, or $ 27.26 per share. Until 2015, it was less than that all year round. Analysts didn’t expect it to come. The company estimates that it will only make an average of $ 19.14 per share. Even the most optimistic analysts predict only $ 24.43.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged an upward trend in online activity for the results. Revenue increased 62% from a year ago to $ 61.88 billion. This is an invisible level of increase since the rapid growth of the still-starter company around 2005.

With a market capitalization approaching $ 2 trillion, Alphabet is as far away from startups as possible. Like Amazon and Facebook, it’s often criticized for unfairly exercising its power, and the company denies it. A bill introduced in the US House of Representatives restricted Big Tech companies, and President Biden nominated Big Tech critics as a major regulatory position.

The pandemic profits generated by businesses will only increase the voices that encourage action.

Dave Hager, a communications analyst at securities firm Edward Jones, said regulators at this time are probably the biggest potential obstacle to Alphabet. However, antitrust proceedings can take years. For the time being, the company will continue to grow and add value to advertisers. History probably supports it.

Alphabet, like other major tech companies that provide tools for communication, shopping, entertainment, and remote work, was initially considered vulnerable to pandemics. In the second quarter of 2020, the first full quarter of the virus’s epidemic, Alphabets’ revenue declined slightly as advertisers readjusted. But it wasn’t too depressed and didn’t last long.

Advertisers realized that the world wasn’t over, so they regained power. This has helped not only Google’s leading search engine, but also YouTube’s video department. YouTube advertising revenue increased 84% in the second quarter from the same period in 2020. At a conference call on Tuesday, Google executives talked about how a pandemic pushed YouTube to an e-commerce site.

Even the cloud storage business, where Alphabet has existed for many years, has been well run by Amazon and Microsoft. Revenues surged 50% and losses slowed.

Growth required a few more workers. Alphabet employed more than 16,000 people last year, bringing the total number of employees to 144,000.

