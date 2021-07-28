Jeff Bezos Requests NASA to Contract a Lunar Module and Offers to Cover Billions of Costs





Blue Origin reiterated its desire to sign a NASA lunar module shortly after the first crew’s suborbital flight, emphasizing its readiness to invest a lot of money.

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, who was suborbital flying his New Shepard spacecraft on July 20, sent an open letter to NASA administrator Bill Nelson yesterday (July 26). rice field. Missive has asked the agency to award another crew landing contract for the Artemis Moon program and is ready to cover up to $ 2 billion in development and testing costs if Blue Origin is selected. I said there is.

A Bezos letter posted on the Blue Origin website arrived three months after the Blue Origin-led “national team” and Dynetics lost in the final round of competition with SpaceX, and $ 2.9 billion for development. I got a considerable contract. A starship spacecraft as the Artemis Human Landing System (HLS).

Photo: Blue Origin’s first New Shepard passenger launch with Jeff Bezos

Dynetics and Blue Origin protested to the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) in late April for what they considered a flaw in the HLS procurement process. As mandated, NASA holds $ 2.9 billion until GAO finishes investigating the issue and is projected to be in August.

“Instead of investing in two competing lunar modules as originally intended, the agency chose to give SpaceX a lucrative start of billions of dollars over the years,” Bezos wrote in a letter.

He added that the national team’s proposed human landing system could fly on a large number of vehicles, reducing the overall risk of human landing projects, and NASA cited this as a positive thing.

“Without competition, you’ll find that NASA’s short-term contracts mean that NASA will try to negotiate late deadlines, design changes, and cost overruns, limiting your options,” Bezos wrote about SpaceX’s choice. I am.

Bezos also said that the HLS selection process is different from NASA’s long commercial crew spacecraft procurement process. NASA chose SpaceX’s Crew Dragon and Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner in 2014, making multiple choices before finally flying astronauts to and from the International Space Station. .. ..

“Or [HLS] The decision broke NASA’s successful commercial space program by ending meaningful competition over the next few years, “Bezos wrote.

(Crew Dragon flew its first operational crew in 2020 and now regularly launches astronauts. Starliner Friday, July 30, after failing to meet with its first orbiting laboratory. It will be launched in the second unmanned test flight to the space station. We will try it in December 2019.)

Bezos further claimed in his new letter that only SpaceX was invited to send a modified budget. This is a complaint that has not yet been formally addressed by GAO. “Blue Origin wasn’t offered the same opportunity. It was a mistake, rare and missed the opportunity, but it’s never too late to rescue.”

NASA officials say they want to choose between two HLS providers, but Congress hasn’t allocated enough money to do so. Bezos, the wealthiest person in the world, offered to help in this regard.

When Blue Origin wins the deal, the company “makes the HLS budget shortage by abandoning all payments for the current and next two government fiscal years up to $ 2 billion to get the program back on track. We support “filling”. letter. (Fiscal 2021 budget allocated $ 850 million to HLS, which is about a quarter of NASA’s $ 3.3 billion request, but the 2022 budget is still under discussion in Congress.)

Bezos added that the offer was a permanent waiver of payment, not a postponement, and Blue Origin was ready to accept a fixed-price contract for the lander with a company that would cover the cost of the overrun.

“Blue Origin will contribute to the development and launch of the Pathfinder mission to the low Earth orbit of the lunar descent factor at its own expense, further retiring development and scheduling risk,” he added. “This Pathfinder mission is offered in addition to the baseline plan to carry out its predecessor unmanned landing mission before endangering astronauts on the Moon.”

Bezos also said NASA’s request for information from late April after the SpaceX deal was signed shows that NASA is actually still interested in more options. According to a NASA press release, the request requires companies to consider “providing Artemis astronaut transport services from orbit to the moon.”

“Unfortunately, this new approach is in a hurry and cannot create real competition. It can give a multi-year lucrative start to unfunded and funded single-source suppliers. “Bezos writes.

As of Tuesday morning (July 27th), there were no replies to NASA, Nelson, or Pamela Melroy’s Twitter account, the deputy administrator of the agency. It is unlikely that many (or any) public comments will be displayed until the GAO investigation is complete.

Related: NASA Announces Plans for Artemis “Base Camp” on the Moon After 2024

No “Relief of Bezos”

Immediately after SpaceX won the HLS contract, Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash), who chairs the Senate Trade, Science and Transportation Commission, said that huge and vast innovation and competition, formerly known as the Endless Frontier Act. Amended the law. .. The amendment demanded an additional $ 10 billion from the Artemis Human Landing System, arousing the need for competition.

Cantwell represents the state of Washington, the home of Blue Origin, and was at the time disagreeing with some eyebrows. For example, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) has swiftly submitted another amendment in response with the goal of “eliminating the multi-billion dollar Bezos bailout.”

That extra money probably won’t come to NASA’s path. The $ 10 billion amendment lacks support in the US House of Representatives, which has not yet passed innovation and competition law.

By adding a layer of complexity to the HLS story, Bezos and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk have a long-standing rivalry that has sometimes evolved into a name call and trolling.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @ howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/blue-origin-jeff-bezos-moon-lander-offer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos