3D Olympics: Google Adds Athletes to AR Search Objects





Following the announcement at Google I / O earlier this year, the collection of 3D objects available for search is expanding. Now available, many athletes from the Olympics will be able to view them in 3D through search, and Google is promoting them on Discover.

Like the 3D animals that started the trend, Google Search Olympic athletes are animated models that appear under certain search keywords. These keywords are most often the names of athletes. One of the most popular examples is Simone Biles, but the complete list includes at least nine athletes.

The athletes included are not just from one country. The four are from the United States, but there are also representatives from the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Brazil and Germany.

3D Olympic athletes on google search

Here’s a complete list of athletes supported by Google’s 3D objects, but the fun is more than just showing Olympic athletes in one action. Each person gets some different movements that they may make during the event and comes with sound effects. I have listed as many as I can find below.

Note: Results may vary, but in many cases you will need to scroll far down the Google page to see the 3D Olympic athletes.

Alexander Macialus (USA – Fencing) Landing Touch Scoring Flick Parry Simonevilles (USA – Gymnastics) Triple Double Double Double Dismount Jump Series Dina Asher Smith (UK – Track) Sprint Sprint In Place Slow Motion Running “Race” Try “Osaka Naomi (Japan-Tennis) 125mph Survey Tennis Shot PV Sindhu (India-Badminton) Megan Lapinault (USA-Soccer / Soccer) Juggling Dribble and Pass-Free Kick Leticia Buphoni (Brazil-Skateboard) 360 Degree Kick Flip Mini-Lamp Board Slide NiklasKaul (Germany-Dekaslon) 5m Pole Vault JavelinHurdles High Jump Shot Put Discus Slow Long Jump CaelebDressel (USA-Swimming) Freestyle Swim Bud Fly Stroke Swimming Start

These 3D Olympic athletes can be accessed directly from the links above or from Google Discover. As you scroll through the feed on the leftmost home screen of the Google app or many Android smartphones, you may see a banner below that highlights all supported athletes.

This list will be updated when Google updates the list. If you find something you missed, let us know in the comments below!

