Apple’s iPhone Hot Streak hits a global chip shortage





Apple reported an explosive quarter on Tuesday. This was driven by iPhone sales, with annual sales up 50% to $ 39.57 billion.

This was followed by the March quarter, when iPhone sales grew 65.5% annually, and Apple’s holiday quarter, when sales grew 17% to $ 65.60 billion.

The iPhone has grown rapidly with last year’s release of the iPhone 12, the first significant iPhone redesign since 2017. Today’s iPhone consumers are upgrading to the first iPhone with 5G, and many are switching from Apple, the Android phone. CEO Tim Cook said on Tuesday.

But Apple is currently facing a problem that involves everyone, from game console makers to car companies to Microsoft’s PC business. It’s a shortage of tips and other components across the industry.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will attend the opening of Apple Tower Theater’s new Apple Tower Theater retail store on June 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.

JC Oliver | Getty Images

On Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook warned that silicon’s “supply constraints” would affect iPhone and iPad sales.

According to Cook, what’s missing isn’t the high-performance processors Apple built for the device, but the so-called “legacy nodes,” chips that perform routine functions such as driving the display and decoding audio. , Can be manufactured using old ones. Device.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a phone call with an analyst, “Most of the constraints we see are the various things that others think they’re seeing, and I think. It will be classified as an industry shortage. “

If other components were missing, he considered it in demand beyond Apple’s own expectations.

“In addition, there are some shortcomings. It is so demanding that it exceeds our own expectations, so getting the entire set of parts within the lead time of trying to get them is It Is difficult.”

Apple had already warned that supply shortages would affect the company in the quarter ending June, but those shortages affected iPads and Macs rather than Apple’s most important products. Apple said in April that supply constraints could cut sales from $ 3 billion to $ 4 billion, but Cook said in an interview Tuesday that Apple would navigate and have less impact than expected. Said that it was done.

“We were actually able to mitigate some of that, and we’re in the lower part of the range,” Cook told CNBC’s Josh Lipton.

On Tuesday, Apple didn’t reveal the exact extent of how component shortages would affect the September quarter, but CFO Luca Maestri said, “It’s bigger than what we experienced in the June quarter.” The company said it expected.

The lack of iPhones won’t ruin Apple. Apple expects “double-digit” growth to slow, surpassing $ 64.7 billion reported in the September quarter of last year. But this approval allows even Apple (its incredible supply chain, CEO of operations professionals, and purchasing power with suppliers) to get the parts it needs to meet demand in a global shortage. Indicates that you may have a hard time.

Apple’s share price fell about 2% hours after the earnings announcement, despite the explosive quarter.

