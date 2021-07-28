Google’s business boom as antitrust issues worsen





The business is well suited for California-based Google Mountain View.

Stephen Shankland / CNET

The fight between Google and antitrust regulators and prosecutors intensified last quarter, but it still doesn’t stop tech giants from collecting large amounts of cash.

Google’s parent company Alphabet had sales of $ 61.88 billion in the quarter ended June 30, surpassing analysts’ estimates of $ 56.15 billion. The total was the highest quarterly revenue for search giants.

According to Refinitiv, earnings per share was $ 27.26, overwhelming expectations of $ 19.34 per share.

“Second-quarter revenue of $ 61.9 billion reflects increased consumer online activity and broader growth in advertiser spending,” CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement. “Once again, we have benefited from the overall excellent execution of the team.”

Search giants are the target of several major antitrust proceedings, including complaints filed earlier this month by a coalition of 36 states and the District of Columbia over anti-competitive practices on Google’s Play Store, the app marketplace. This has brought about a huge profit record. .. The proceedings join other proceedings designed to investigate Google’s dominance in everything from search and advertising to the power of the Android operating system, the world’s leading mobile software.

The Biden administration is strengthening its antitrust personnel lineup to take on the Silicon Valley giants. In June, the Federal Trade Commission nominated fierce technical critic Lina Khan as the new chair. Kang has restructured the idea of ​​antitrust law for decades and applied it to the rule of high-tech giants. President Joe Biden has also nominated Jonathan Kanter, a longtime Google enemy, to head the antitrust division of the Justice Department. Kanter has represented companies such as Microsoft and Yelp that have accused search giants of anti-competitive behavior.

The COVID-19 pandemic was close to the background of Google’s report. At the conference call, executives mentioned the second quarter of last year. At that time, Google recorded a quarterly decline in revenue for the first time in history as uncertainty about the disease spread with it.

“Through the pandemic, more shoppers are using the platform to get ideas and inspiration, and it really helps us decide what to buy,” said Philip Schindler, Google’s chief business officer. Told. Video sharing platform revenues exceeded $ 7 billion, almost doubling year-over-year.

Pichai started a conference call by encouraging listeners to get the COVID vaccine. He also said he was encouraged to see employees begin to return to the company’s California office as the pandemic grip loosened. The place where Google employees can work after returning to the office after a pandemic is causing tension in the company.

Alphabet’s share price surged 4.25% in after-hours trading to $ 2,750.

