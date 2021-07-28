6 APAC Cities in the World’s Top 10 Innovation Hubs





The region is expected to remain a hotbed of creativity as more companies disrupt their business models to win the market.

According to new findings, six cities in the Asia-Pacific region are one of the top ten cities expected to thrive as innovation hubs over the next four years. Among cities other than Silicon Valley in California, Singapore ranked first for the second year in a row, ahead of New York City and Tel Aviv, which ranked second, and London, which ranked fifth.

Another Asia-Pacific city in the top 10 is Beijing, the fourth. Shanghai, 6th. Tokyo, 7th. Bangalore, 8th. And Hong Kong, 9th. According to the 2021 edition of the KPMG Technology Industry Survey, Austin and Seattle in the United States are now in the top ten in their ninth year, ranking tenth. Seoul, which was 8th last year, dropped out of the top 10 this year and finished 14th.

The survey covers more than 800 global executives in the technology industry in 12 countries.

Darren Yong, Head of TMT for KPMG’s Asia Pacific region, said: “Asia is a leader in innovation around the world, and as highlighted in this report, more than 50% of these top innovation hubs are based in the region. Asian cities More activity is expected as it continues to be a hotbed of creativity, with organizations investing in Asia aiming to further disrupt their business models in order to reach the world’s largest consumer population. “

When asked about the most promising countries and jurisdictions for disruptive technology development, world tech leaders identified the United States, China, and India as the top three, similar to last year’s survey. Local factors, such as infrastructure, university communities, demographics, and tax incentives, influence the city’s status as a technology hub. Macro factors such as the regulatory environment, available investment capital, and potential tax incentives help position the country as an incubator of innovation.

According to the report, as the world prepares for a post-Covid-19 recovery, all of the top 10 cities have emerged more strongly due to the strong ecosystems in place before the Covid-19 pandemic, and Silicon. It has the potential to bring real challenges to the valley.

“The success of the technology sector outperformed most other industries during Covid-19, and many companies have grown significantly since the start of the pandemic,” said Daniel, KPMG China’s national leader in the TMT sector. Chan says. “This has made collaboration more virtual and global, raising awareness that creativity and innovation can happen literally everywhere.”

Anson Bailey, partner and head of TMT in Hong Kong, said: “In China, businesses and industry players expect the Greater Bay Area cluster effect to grow at a faster pace than the rest of mainland China, especially in the area of ​​technology. Innovation, financial services, Trade and Logistics. Enterprises are expected to leverage Hong Kong’s position as a regional hub, with increased R & D investment in the GBA and other parts of mainland China, as well as human resource development as an important impetus. It has become. “

Physical site

While many global technology leaders implement hybrid or remote workforce models to retain talent, global technology leaders need and value a physical innovation hub and are strategically important. I think it will continue to be an element.

Almost twice as many global technology executives (39%) believe that physical hub locations are still important in driving technology innovation, while they don’t (22%). .. These findings are consistent across all subsectors of the technology industry. Even among respondents who feel neutral or say that physical hubs are not important, 92% believe that physical hubs will continue to exist four years later.

The CEO of a high-tech company confirms the importance of physical location and direct interaction with employees. According to the KPMG 2021 CEO Outlook Pulse Survey, 78% do not shrink their physical footprint. Only 26% expect to hire primarily remote talent, but 58% believe that the majority of their employees work two to three days a week in remote areas. Some time it shows a desire to have workers on site.

