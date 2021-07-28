Tiger Graph Cloud is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace





Start using Tiger Graph Cloud on Google Cloud Marketplace

Step 1: Spin up Tiger Graph Cloud on Google Cloud Marketplace

First, log in to your account and select the project to launch TigerGraphCloud. Then, as shown in Figure 1,[マーケットプレイス]Click Options.

Figure 1. Select a project in the marketplace

Step 2: Select Tiger Graph Cloud in Marketplace

Use this page or search for TigerGraphCloud on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Select the Tiger Graph Cloud option shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2. Google Cloud Marketplace Tiger Graph Cloud List

Step 3: Subscribe to TigerGraphCloud

Selecting TigerGraph Cloud will take you to a page where you can subscribe to the SaaS service. As shown in Figure 3,[購読]Just click a button.

Figure 3. Subscribe to Tiger Graph Cloud

[購読]Click to continue typing and you will be taken to the next page. See Figure 4 below.

Figure 4. Order overview

Step 4: Register with TigerGraph Inc.

As shown in Figure 5,[TigerGraph Inc.に登録]Click the link to get started with Tiger Graph Cloud. Clicking this link will take you to the sign-up page outside the Google Cloud console to register as the main user. Of the Tiger Graph cloud. As shown in Figure 6,[ログイン/登録]Click the button. Follow the prompts to continue the registration process with TigerGraphCloud.

Figure 5. Register with TigerGraph Inc.

Figure 6. TigerGraph Cloud login / registration page

Figure 7. Tiger Graph Cloud sign-up page

Step 5: Check your email

If you use the email / password registration approach shown in Figure 7, you should receive an email asking for confirmation of your email address. As shown in Figure 8.[アカウントの確認]Click the link.

Figure 8. Check the email address of your TigerGraph cloud account

Step 6: Check Google Cloud Marketplace associations in your Tiger Graph Cloud account

After confirmation, you can log in to TigerGraph Cloud with your new account and start using the service immediately. To verify that the Google Cloud Marketplace is associated with your Tiger Graph Cloud account, as shown in Figure 9.[マイアカウント]of[マーケットプレイス]Check the tab.

Figure 9. My Account[マーケットプレイス]tab

overview

TigerGraph Cloud makes it easy for organizations to quickly scale and analyze different aspects of their data to form new models and generate new insights. Now, with TigerGraphCloud available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, we’ve taken a new step towards putting TigerGraph Cloud at the heart of every organization and making the service available to existing Google Cloud billing accounts.

To get started, sign up for a free Tiger Graph Cloud tier now.

