Amazon’s Echo Bad has dropped to its lowest price since Prime Day





Not surprisingly, Staples isn’t the only retailer to discount AirPods Pro and other earphones for fall semester accumulation. For example, Best Buy is currently offering a significant $ 40 discount on second-generation Amazon Echo Buds, reducing the price of both white and black models to the lowest prices since Prime Day. Now priced at $ 80, the 2021 Echo Buds offer a prestigious pass-through mode that allows you to build your predecessor in a variety of ways, effectively canceling noise, stable sound, and staying in harmony with the world around you. To do. It also supports hands-free Alexa, so you can quickly check the weather, queue Discover Weekly on Spotify, and perform other voice-enabled tasks without reaching for your phone. .. Read our review.

Amazon Echo Bad (2nd Generation)

Amazons Echo Buds 2 enhances the original with a more comfortable design, improved ANC, and a more natural ambient sound mode. They still also offer hands-free Alexa voice commands.

Apple’s official Space Gray accessory for Mac may be discontinued, but if you want to keep it aesthetically pleasing, there are some good options. The Logitechs MX Keys keyboard with numeric keypad, USB-C support, and backlit keys is a good example. With a space gray look and running on macOS and iOS, the full-size wireless keyboard has up to 10 days of battery life with the backlight on and connects to three devices via Bluetooth for quick switching. can do. Wireless Mac keyboards usually sell for $ 100, but Staples sells them for $ 80 with offer code 32547 (discounts apply at checkout).

Logitech MX Keys Wireless Keyboard for Mac

The Logitechs MX Keys are a good replacement for Apple’s obsolete Space Gray accessories. The full-size wireless keyboard features backlit keys and a numeric keypad, allowing you to connect to three devices via Bluetooth. For a limited time, you can get $ 20 off at Staples with promotional code 32547.

If you need storage for your Nintendo Switch, phone, or camera, you rarely need to look beyond SanDisk. Well-known companies make some of the most reliable and affordable microSD cards in existence today, with fast writing speeds and a variety of configurations for sale. For example, Costco members can now get a two-pack SanDisks 256GB microSD card for $ 60. This is more than 30% cheaper than the initial list price and is the lowest price found in a versatile, no-frills bundle. Don’t be fooled by the Mario-themed design and Nintendo brand. The card works on other devices as well as on Nintendo handhelds.

SanDisk 256GB microSD card (2 packs)

A microSD card is an easy way to expand your tablet or mobile phone storage. The SanDisks 256GB card is a reliable option that provides ample storage for games, movies, apps and more.

