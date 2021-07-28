How to Surrender-Pokemon Unite Wiki Guide





This page on the IGN wiki is about how to surrender in a Pokemon Unite match. If the match is not in your team’s favor, or if your teammates have serious problems, confiscating the match may be your next best play.

Surrender is a common option in the MOBA genre. MOBAs often play long games, and in some circumstances players may not be able to continue.

Try the surrender option in Pokemon Unite to keep your free play points above 90 and receive Aeos coins as a daily reward. Surrender is not a reportable crime in Pokemon Unite, but idling is a reportable crime.

The team may have to decide to surrender early for a variety of reasons, including the player disconnecting the match or the team being too late to make a comeback with a goal. The latter is the most common, but don’t count the team, even if the announcer announces you’re late. These last two minutes can change the course of the game.

However, if you are ready to move on to the next game, you must agree that four people will surrender to end the game. You had better surrender and move on to the next new match.

To start the surrender option, follow these steps:

Press the plus (+) button to display the scoreboard menu.

Then press the minus (-) button to display the settings. Press the X button to start surrender. You can surrender in a standard / rank match only after 5 minutes have passed. If you try to surrender early, you will see the time remaining before the option to attempt surrender is available.

Don’t feel too bad to surrender. In some matches, the player may just disconnect and be replaced by the CPU.

How to vote for surrender

During play, if someone else offers your team the option to surrender, you will see a notification in the upper right corner.

Hold down the plus (+) button to display the voting menu. Then press ZL to agree or press ZR to disagree.

