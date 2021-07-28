Biped robot Cassie runs 5K – TechCrunch





Cassie may be recognized as the basis for Digit, the distribution bot for Agility Robotics. But if you’ve been following technological advances at all, it’s arguably born as an ostrich-inspired Cathy. Robots are all feet, few others.

In addition to stimulating agility’s commercial ambitions, robots have proven to be a robust platform for exploring bipedal sites. Announced in 2017 by Professor Jonathan Hunt of Oregon State University, Cassie was created with the goal of a $ 1 million grant from DoD, which is fairly familiar in the world of robotics.

Today, the team at the Dynamics Robotics Laboratory at OSUs College of Engineering emphasized how Cassie continues to push the limits of bipedalism. According to the team, the robot was able to run 5K on a single charge without tethering. Cathy’s doesn’t intend to break the human world record right away, but the 53-minute (and 3-second) run was still an impressive exhibition for technology.

The robot’s run time included about 6.5 minutes of troubleshooting. This is because the team has dealt with the overheating of the computer and the failure of the turn to knock out the computer’s foot.

Cassie is a very efficient robot due to its design and construction method, was able to reach the limits of hardware and show what it can do, PhD. Student Jeremy Dao said in a statement.

According to the team, Cassie basically learned to run using deep reinforcement learning algorithms. This allowed the system to understand how to stay upright by shifting balance during execution.

Deep reinforcement learning is a powerful method of AI that opens up skills such as running, skipping, and climbing stairs, adds undergraduate Yesh Godse.

In May of this year, the OSU team also showed how Cassie could go up and down stairs without using lidar or a dashcam.

