What is Google Currents?Overview, alternatives, and features





It’s permissible to know nothing about Google Currents, Google’s latest Workspace app. Search companies make little effort to promote their new products or explain how they can help your business.

This post details what Google Currents is, what you can do with Google Currents, and whether you need to use it within your organization.

Ready to keep Currents up to date? Next, let’s dive into.

What is Google Currents?

Google Currents is a new company-based social networking tool for search companies within the Google Workspace tool suite. According to Google:

Currents is a GSuite app that enables meaningful discussions and interactions across your organization, informs everyone, and gives leaders the opportunity to connect with their employees.

In a further statement, the company said:

With Currents, you can create an online community where you can securely share your team’s latest information, new ideas, and common interests in real time.

This is an updated version of the now obsolete social media platform Google+. The platform has been slightly redesigned and streamlined to make posting content faster and easier.

It’s no longer a social media platform. Instead, it’s an enterprise-level communication tool similar to Slack, aimed at improving communication and collaboration within the team. Users can create and comment on discussions that can be viewed by everyone or a selected number of users. All discussions are displayed in the user feed and can be ranked by relevance or chronological order.

This is the second time the app has been named Google Currents. This name was previously used in magazine apps, but eventually became the Google Play Newsstand and later Google News.

How does Google Currents work?

Google Currents is a fairly intuitive platform. Here’s everything you need to know about how the platform works before you start, in case you’re not sure if it’s worth it to your team.

Create and share posts

Posts are the foundation of Google Currents. These are ways to share information and collaborate with colleagues.

You can choose who will see your post by choosing to share it with specific communities and people. Anyone who has the authority to follow you and view your posts can see it in the stream. Posts will also appear in your profile.

In the lower right corner of the profile page[+]Click the button to create a post. Give the post a title and then add a copy. You can add links or images using the icons at the bottom. Select the community or user to share your post with[投稿]Click to publish.

You can share someone else’s post by clicking the share icon next to the post. If you don’t see the share icon, the user has chosen not to allow the user to reshare or posted to the private community.

Like Facebook and LinkedIn, you can also comment and appreciate other people’s posts.

Join the stream

In the left sidebar[ストリーム]You can use the tabs to read news and posts for the entire company or department. Just click on the stream you want to view.

Next to each stream, you’ll see the number of unread posts. Posts may appear automatically in these streams, depending on the tags you use and the community you post.

If your administrator has activated the Spotlight system, you’ll see content promoted by your organization’s leaders before any other posts.

Create and join a community

You can create a Google Currents community on any occasion, whether it’s a department, a project, or a common concern. Multiple people can moderate the community and anyone invited to the community can post. You can also create a private community with people outside your organization.

On the left sidebar[コミュニティ]Click the tab to create a community. For the first time[新しいコミュニティ]or[コミュニティの作成]Click. Enter the name of your community and select who can view it.

[コミュニティ]You can also use the tabs to find other communities to join (or request participation if private).

Find tags

You can use tags to customize your feed and explore new content in Google Currents. For example, you can follow the hashtag #CompanyNews to see posts with that tag in your feed. If you’re an administrator, you can turn tags on and off across your organization.

You can add tags when you create a post to maximize its reach and reach as many people as possible. We recommend that you create your own tags or use the tags suggested by Google Currents and use 2-4 tags per post.

It’s easy to follow tags. Hover your mouse over the tag,[フォロー]Just click. You can preview the tag before following it by clicking on the tag itself. Google Currents is in the left sidebar[タグ]Suggest tags to follow below. You can use this area to unfollow tags that you want to stop following.

Create and update profiles

Currents profiles allow users to learn more about you, your actions within your organization, and your interests.

Your admin is probably creating your profile for you. If not, you can create it when you join the platform.

You need to make sure that the information is up-to-date and accurate.

you can:

Click on your profile picture to change it. Add a community to join. Click Edit Profile and select the community you want to publish. Click on the name to edit your personal information.View analytics as administrator

Workspace administrators can view Google Currents analytics to see post-engagement metrics and track user behavior.In the post menu[投稿分析の表示]Click to go to the analysis section.

Google Currents alternative

According to Gartner, there are several alternative platforms for Google Currents.

Facebook WorkplaceYammerSalesforce ChatterMangoAppsIgloo Software Should I use Google Currents at work?

Google Currents has a lot of appeal, but there are a few things you want. It’s convenient, but far from the perfect tool. So you may be wondering if Google Currents is worth using in your organization. This is my idea.

Pro: Stay within the workspace ecosystem

If you’re already using Google Workspace, Google Currents is the best choice when it comes to communication tools. Already integrated with email, documents and storage, it makes sense to put them all under one roof. Fewer switching between applications also means more productivity.

Cons: Another tool for learning

Google Currents is part of the Workspace ecosystem, but it’s another tool that users need to learn how to use. This isn’t ideal for productivity, but Google Currents is pretty intuitive. If you can use Gmail and Google Drive, you can probably learn how to use Google Currents within 30 minutes.

Pro: Interact with colleagues

Every company needs communication and collaboration tools. Email is too clunky to use on a daily basis, and thanks to remote work, physical solutions no longer have a place. That’s why tools like Google Currents are essential for large organizations.

In fact, a Facebooks Workplace Forrester study using this tool found that it took 34% less time to update workers with important information, resulting in a 3.9x ROI over three years.

Cons: Not the most comprehensive tool

If you’re looking for a great collaboration tool, Google Currents may not be the only one to find what you’re looking for. Other tools are usually more comprehensive. However, this is not the case when using the entire Google Workspace ecosystem. Including Hangouts Chat, Documents, Drive, and Gmail gives you a very enviable productivity suite that allows you to run most collaboration platforms for money.

Pro: Reduce the risk of leaks

If you don’t want your colleagues to create a community in Google Currents, where else do you create one? Facebook? LinkedIn? Private mail group? All of these situations are out of control and increase the risk of data breaches. Finally, employees need to share their company’s personal information on public forums such as Facebook. It’s much better to put everything under the control of the company.

Conclusion: If you’re already using Google Workspace, Google Currents is easy. You’re already integrated into the Google ecosystem, but what’s another tool, especially if it’s relatively easy to use? Come on, give it a try. If you don’t like it, you can always unplug it.

If you don’t use any kind of Google product, you may want to use another tool such as Slack. Given that it costs only $ 6 per user per month, why not give it a try?

Google Currents: Frequently Asked Questions What are Google Currents?

Google Currents is Google’s enterprise-level collaboration tool. All Google Workspace users can automatically access Google Currents.

How do I add a user to Google Currents?

Google Workspace users are automatically added to Google Currents. If you want to add more users to Currents, you’ll need to create more Workspace accounts.

Is Google Currents Free?

No. To use Google Currents, users must have a Google Workspace account. This account starts at $ 6 per user per month.

How much does Google Currents cost?

Google Currents is included in Google Workspace and starts at $ 6 per user per month.

Is Google Currents basically Google+?

Yes and no. The code base is very similar and the design is similar. However, Google Currents is aimed at businesses, not the general public. It’s also self-contained in the Workspace ecosystem.

Google Currents: Summary

Google Currents is Google’s new enterprise-level communication and collaboration tool. If you’re already integrated into the Google Workspace ecosystem, it’s the perfect solution. Even if you don’t, it’s a pretty good tool. Another great tool to add to your toolkit.

Google Currents is one of the best ways to communicate, whether it’s a large organization or a small start-up. We also look forward to more features being added in the near future. The only one will be better!

What was your experience with Google Currents?

See how my agency can drive heavy traffic to your website

SEO-Unlocks heavy SEO traffic. Please see the actual result. Content Marketing-Our team creates spectacular content that is shared, gets links, and attracts traffic. Paid Media-An effective paying strategy with a clear ROI.

Book a phone

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://neilpatel.com/blog/google-currents/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos