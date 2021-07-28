Apple exceeds sales expectations with strengths in iPhone, services and China





July 27 (Reuters)-Apple Inc reported quarterly sales and profits higher than analysts expected as consumers purchased a premium version of the 5G iPhone and signed up for the company’s subscription service on Tuesday. ..

According to Refinitiv’s IBES data, iPhone sales were higher than expected, resulting in total revenue of $ 81.43 billion, above analysts’ expectations of $ 73.30 billion. According to Refinitiv, revenue is $ 1.30 per share, with an estimate per share above $ 1.01.

Apple’s sales grew the most in China, with CEO Tim Cook telling Reuters that customers are buying accessories such as the Apple Watch to pair with their iPhones. Third-quarter sales in China, which ended June 26, increased 58% to $ 14.76 billion.

It wasn’t just the iPhone. Cook told Reuters in an interview that he set a new quarterly record for Macs, wearables, homes, accessories, and services in China. It was our strongest geography.

Apple also seems to have avoided the big blow of a global chip shortage so far.

The result is $ 2.5 trillion, an investor who was once worried that Apple was overly dependent on selling its signature computing device, the iPhone, more than doubled the value of the company in about three years. Because I pushed it up close.

Instead of risk, these investors have come to see the iPhone as a coherent center of the relevant series of purchases in the Apple ecosystem, from watches and wireless earphones to apps and paid services.

Apple has released the iPhone 12 model. All of this, thanks to Qualcomm Inc’s chips, can connect to 5G wireless networks that are faster than last year. The delay pushed iPhone purchases, which typically occur in the first quarter of a company, into the second quarter, with executives to investors and consumers to a new generation of phones this fall.

However, the impetus for upgrading to 5G seemed to drive the iPhone purchase cycle more than many analysts expected. According to Apple, iPhone sales were $ 39.57 billion, up nearly 50% year-over-year, above analysts’ expectations of $ 34 billion.

Cook told Reuters that the premium tier of devices, the Apples iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, are strong sellers. According to Refinitiv, this pushed gross profit above the 41.9% estimate to 43.3%.

Another major driver of Apples’ performance was the services business, including paid TV and music subscriptions and the App Store. Service revenues reached a record $ 17.49 billion, up one-third year-on-year and surpassing analysts’ expectations of $ 16.33 billion. Cook told Reuters that Apple currently has 700 million subscribers on various platforms, up from 660 million a quarter ago.

According to Cook, Apple has set quarterly sales records for many first-party services, including Apple Care’s hardware insurance plans, which slowed slightly during a pandemic where many retailers were closed.

But Apple had a setback. Last quarter, Apple told investors that the global chip shortage could reduce sales by $ 3 to $ 4 billion, primarily due to a shortage of secondary chips made from older technologies used in iPads and Macs. Said there was.

Cook told Reuters that Apple has a limited number of Macs and iPads to sell due to a chip shortage, but the shortfall has hit Apple’s overall earnings below the lower end of the previously predicted range. Told. According to Refinitiv data, iPad and Mac sales were $ 7.37 billion and $ 8.24 billion, while analysts expected $ 7.15 billion and $ 8.07 billion.

In the long run, Apple’s services business faces regulatory risks. Companies that charge developers selling on the App Store a 15% to 30% fee and require them to use Apple’s payment system may face oversight from US and European regulators. Of apple practice.

The antitrust proceedings filed by Fortnite creator Epic Games against Apple are also expected to be decided in the coming months. (Report by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco, edited by Sonya Hepinstall)

