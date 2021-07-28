Curiosity drives innovation. Here’s how three local tech leaders inspire it in a team





Behind every great feature, platform, or strategy is one common thread of curiosity.

For many companies, curious thinking is the driving force behind innovation. Curiosity in the workplace can lead to better communication, greater positive change, and even less group conflict, according to a Harvard Business Review report.

For Brian Blaha, Wipfli Growth Partner, investing is needed to foster curiosity. According to Blaha, collaboration plays a vital role in arousing curiosity. As a result, the company invests not only in professional development opportunities, but also in company-wide events and celebrations.

Some people think that innovation is like a lightning strike. It’s huge, fast, and amazing, and it’s done, Braha says. Yet, true lasting innovation comes from accepting and nurturing curiosity.

Kevin McDan, Chief Product Officer of SMS Assist, believes that humble self-confidence drives curiosity. That’s why he strives to provide employees with space to test concepts and improve them as a team.

According to McDon, we want our employees to know that this is a safe place to pursue their ideas and grow in the community.

Built In Chicago caught up with Kathy Groth, Vice President of Design Learning at Blaha, McDunn, and Everspring, and learned how to inspire the team’s curiosity.

Brian Braha

Growth partner

Wipfli offers a wide range of digital solutions, including product prototyping, cybersecurity and UX design.

How do you create a culture of curiosity? What do you do to stimulate the curiosity of your team?

Foster curiosity by investing heavily in team training and learning opportunities. This year alone, we support over 41,000 hours of ongoing professional training, promote over 3,000 courses on LinkedIn Learning, award $ 140,000 in advanced bachelor’s tuition refunds, and leadership training. Helped 1,000 people. Every year, we hold a two-week learning festival full of webcasts and training sessions.

We also invest in fun gatherings such as outdoor events and celebrations to provide games and puzzles throughout the office. Our core is to provide a culture of curiosity backed by collaboration. We welcome ideas from all levels and believe that all voices have the same weight. Therefore, we come together to find the best solution, not the first one.

Our process for managing client engagement revolves around what we call a meeting for learning (MTL). At these meetings, you will gain a deeper understanding of your client’s needs through empathic listening and curiosity. It also encourages MTL internally to provide new sources and expertise.

Our core is to provide a culture of curiosity backed by collaboration.

Share an example of a particular moment when any of these influenced the behavior of curiosity by one of the team members.

Some people think that innovation is like a lightning strike. It’s huge, fast, amazing, and it’s done. Yet, true lasting innovation comes from accepting and nurturing curiosity.

Our technical consulting team has found a problem. Over the last three decades, technology has been quite stagnant in the construction industry’s business operations. Through a joint meeting with MTL, our team worked with contractors to overcome these barriers and create Wipfli Connect for Contractors, a technology platform designed to revolutionize the way contractors do business. The team has invested thousands of hours to talk to hundreds of contractors. They went to cold places, roamed in the mud, and sweated as the temperature soared. They saw a piece of paper packed in their pockets, a crumpled spreadsheet on an overflowing clipboard, and a bank statement squeezed into a truck console. After understanding people and their problems, they set about creating a platform.

All clients say that our technology has increased their profits, reduced paperwork time and won larger bids. That’s how our team turns curiosity into a solution.

Kathy Gross

Vice President of Learning Design

Everspring is developing digital programs in partnership with educational institutions.

How do you create a culture of curiosity? What do you do to stimulate the curiosity of your team?

As a division of learning specialists, we are naturally very curious and are constantly looking for new insights into how our work, ourselves, and our roles fit into the world. We spend weekly time sharing ideas as a group, learning new ways to work, identifying trends and providing our partners with the latest learning experiences. In addition, identify annual goals focused on research and innovation and the challenges of developing those creative muscles.

Curiosity as a way to connect

According to Groth, Everspring employees want to know more about each other and helped curb last year’s pandemic loneliness. During this time, the team hosted a lifestyle series and shared knowledge on a variety of topics, including pizza making, cocktail history, and art project creation.

Share an example of a particular moment when any of these influenced the behavior of curiosity by one of the team members.

A few years ago, members of our team recognized the growing need for accessibility in online learning. Inspired by the conference sessions they attended and reviews of individual articles, the team conducted their own research on accessibility standards and their application to course design and educational technology. As a result, the team created a best-practice research library and incorporated it into their daily processes and training procedures. We are now able to share this important element of online learning with our partners, educate them about the need for accessibility, and at the same time make it a natural part of the course development life cycle.

Kevin McDan

Chief Product Officer

The SMS Assists platform is designed to reduce costs and improve service levels within the facility maintenance industry.

How do you create a culture of curiosity? What do you do to stimulate the curiosity of your team?

Humble self-confidence is the key to creating a culture of curiosity. Regardless of the issue to be addressed, I have consistently strengthened this paradoxical idea with my team. To create a bright, human-centered product, you must first recognize that you can learn from everyone at all levels, backgrounds, and perspectives. There is an aspect of humility. For example, the company holds an annual hackathon known as the Big Idea Fest. Hackathons are open to all employees, not just developers. Last year’s award-winning ideas eventually became part of the product innovation roadmap.

It is also important to take immediate action with humility and self-confidence. It adopts the maxim created by Stanfords d.school (Innovation Hub). Prototype as if you knew what was right, but test as if you knew what was wrong. This means that we can move the best ideas forward quickly, test them with curiosity, and repeat to improve them. This accelerates the learning process and turns defense into a value-creating celebration. We want our employees to know that it is a safe place to pursue their ideas and grow in the community.

Creating an environment where people can try and develop their ideas will naturally attract curious people.

Share an example of a particular moment when any of these influenced the behavior of curiosity by one of the team members.

Creating an environment where people can try and develop their ideas will naturally attract curious people. This is recognized annually at the Big Idea Fest and is also recognized when looking for talent within your organization.

This was made possible by one of the product managers, Jarod Barrera. Jarod started out as a contract employee in the Customer Service Division, but has always asked questions and made great suggestions by empathizing with users. He was one of those individuals who was exploding at the seams with so many ideas, he even taught himself how to code. Jarods’ curiosity put him in the position of our quality assurance team and ultimately led to his promotion.

How would you hire such a person for your organization? Look for someone who has a lot of insightful questions during the interview. Such passion and interest are a curious sign.

