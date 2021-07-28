Google wants to move engineering team from US to New Zealand-immigrant NZ allows





The stylized kayak will form the reception for Google’s larger new office in Oakland and will open shortly.Photo / Attachment

Google will set up the first engineering team based in New Zealand. This is a group working on new areas of existing unnamed privacy and AI projects.

However, the staffing of the team depends in part on whether the government can open the border a little wider.

The new engineering team is part of a three-way push by tech giants to expand their presence in New Zealand. This includes moving to larger offices and “hard-wiring” local customers like Trade Me to a new cloud data center across Tasman (both details below).

Country director Caroline Rainsford spoke with Google’s top executive Urs Hillsle, who had just moved from its headquarters in Mountain View, California to New Zealand for a year, to Herald, but there are three ways to do engineering projects. Said that it would include procuring staff at.

One is to move the existing engineering team from the United States to New Zealand. The second is hiring locally (two roles will be advertised soon, which means that anyone who wants to work for a tech giant will not have to pack up in California) and partner with a local tertiary agency. .. And the third is to encourage skilled kiwis to come home.

According to Rainsford, Google already has a “minimal viable team” of engineers who volunteered to shift from the United States to New Zealand, and the company has time to supplement local employment and return former expatriates. We expect to see more movements over time.

Mr Rainsford said the government’s recent visa issuance move is “a step in the right direction, but still very difficult.” But she said Google is working “constructively” with the government agencies involved and is confident that a new engineering team (or at least the first wave of new hires) will be set up by the end of the year.

Rainsford said companies are struggling for talent entirely in the face of pressure on New Zealand’s tech workforce.

Many tech companies have said Herald has a shortage of staff as the pandemic closure of the border has revealed excessive reliance on immigrants. Vodafone and Datacom are one of those who find it particularly difficult to play the role of AI and machine learning. Due to the nature of artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge areas, some professional staff must always be imported from offshore, even if in-house on-site and corporate training efforts are strengthened.

Google NZ currently has approximately 50 staff in Auckland and Wellington and is primarily responsible for administration, support, government lobbying and sales. The company has not disclosed the number of plans for a new New Zealand-based engineering team.

Rainsford said Google currently has about 800 engineers in Australia. The development of Google Photos and Google Maps is based in Australia (from a total of about 1800 people in Australia).

The “Chilly Bin” cafe in Google’s new office in Auckland’s waterfront Wynyard Quarter.Photo / Attachment

Hlzle also pointed out that there were seven engineers when he worked for Google in Switzerland early in his career. The company’s European development team currently has more than 4000 people.

He’s not directly involved in Auckland’s engineering hub project, but his own experience shows that Google can move forward, at least to some extent, in the face of border restrictions. A spokeswoman for the New Zealand Immigration Department said, “New Zealand can ensure that Mr. Hlzle meets the border exception criteria for obtaining a visa under the direction of Covid-19 support.”

In June, Immigration NZ obtained only 15 highly-skilled technicians with other important worker visas, and among other standards, recipients play an open role with an annual salary of at least $ 106,000. I said I needed it.

New bargain

Indeed, Google is preparing for a larger team in New Zealand. When Herald visited earlier this week, the final touch was a new office-a new seven-story building on 10 Madden Street, one of several properties developed by Presinked Properties listed on NZX. Approximately 1300 square meters on the 6th floor around the Winard Quarter on Oakland’s waterfront. Herald understands that Google has also adopted the option for the space on the fifth floor.

Urs Hlzle, who became Google’s eighth employee in 1999 and is now Senior Vice President of Cloud Infrastructure, recently moved to New Zealand for a year from its headquarters in Mountain View, California.Photo / Getty

The new office is Google’s third location in Oakland, but the company said it was the first location built specifically for it. The tech giant used to have a small team in the old PwC Tower, but now it’s in GridAKL, a shared workspace on 12 Madden St, which is also part of Precinct’s portfolio (Precinct includes: It’s also the company behind the $ 1 billion Commercial Bay development (the new PwC Tower, home of Amazon’s new Auckland office and RocketWerks).

Google didn’t comment on the cost of Kiwiana-themed equipment, but officials said it was designed by high-end company Warren & Mahony.

Around the world, tech giants require most staff to return to the office at least three days a week. A Google NZ representative said the local business is already doing weekly hybrid work, with many working three days from the office and two days from home.

“Hard Wired” to Australia

Google’s third major announcement is today’s announcement of what will be billed as the location of the first Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect in New Zealand.

This follows Amazon Web Services, a cloud rival that recently expanded its offices in New Zealand, and Microsoft, which has begun building three ultra-large data centers in northwestern Auckland. ..

Google has no plans to open a local data center (or at least nothing publicly shared), but Hlzle said it’s investing in dedicated bandwidth for two Trans-Tusman cables. rice field. In short, NZ cloud clients such as Trade Me are connected to Google’s huge data. Centers in Sydney and Melbourne (or Australia’s “Google Cloud Region”). The latter has just opened.

According to Hlzle, the Dedicated Interconnect setup acts as a private and secure network for the entire Tasman. This means that New Zealand customer data “does not go through the public internet” when connecting to services in Sydney and Melbourne.

Another view of Google’s new Oakland office.Photo / Attachment

“We are investing in cloud infrastructure to meet the growing needs of Aotearoa in New Zealand and our growing customer base in Australia. Auckland’s dedicated cloud interconnect connects New Zealand to the backbone of our global infrastructure and is of all sizes. Kiwi organization will benefit. AUNZ’s enhanced cloud region footprint speed, scalability and security continue to drive the digital transformation agenda, “said Hlzle.

Increasing local revenue

Google has fulfilled its 2018 pledge to record New Zealand revenue in Google NZ instead of charging New Zealand revenue to its low-tax Irish and Singapore subsidiaries, and has made the last two fiscal years. It reports that New Zealand’s earnings have increased over the year.

However, the taxable income of tech giants remains relatively low.

At the same time as increasing revenue to New Zealand, Google paid in-house service fees to its US parent from $ 85 million in 2018 to $ 511 million in 2019.

For the 12 months to December 31, 2020, Google NZ reported revenue growth from $ 36.2 million in 2019 to $ 43.8 million. Revenue minus service charges increased to $ 517 million.

The wholly owned subsidiary expected to pay $ 3.3 million in taxes, equivalent to 2019.

Net profit was $ 7.8 million, up from $ 8.12 million last year.

A Google NZ spokeswoman said service charges have risen due to a “new operating model” that complies with tax law.

Dr. Victoria Plekhanova, a lecturer at Massey University School of Accountancy, recently said that a subsidiary of Big Tech, including undeclared Facebook NZ and switching ownership of Microsoft NZ’s local operations from a Bermuda-registered subsidiary to an Irish subsidiary. He told Herald that the move was suggestive. The government’s recent move to tighten rules on income shifts has been “insufficient response to the tax challenges of digitization.”

Google’s parent alphabet recorded advertising sales of US $ 50.44 billion this morning, with the Wall Street Journal up 69%. Postwar era. YouTube’s advertising business generated US $ 7 billion in revenue, up 84% year-over-year.

According to analysts, the results should deepen investor confidence that the alphabet has emerged stronger after the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated e-commerce purchases, online food orders, and streaming video consumption. That is. With the proliferation of digital activity, companies are spending marketing money on Google search, maps, and advertising across YouTube, emphasizing the excellence of their products.

