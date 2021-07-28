Apple says chip shortage will reach iPhone, slow growth forecast





July 27 (Reuters)-Apple Inc (AAPL.O) reported on Tuesday that a global chip shortage, which has had a slight impact on its ability to sell Macs and iPads, began to impact iPhone production and generate revenue. It announced that it would reduce its market share in anticipation of slowing growth.

Apple executives said fourth-quarter earnings for the current fiscal year will grow by double digits, but below the just-finished third-quarter growth of 36.4%. They also said that growth in Apple’s carefully monitored services business would slow down.

In a conference call with investors, Apple executives also said the impact of the chip shortage wasn’t as serious as feared in the third quarter, but worsened in the fourth quarter, extending to iPhone production. ..

Apple’s share price more than doubled to nearly $ 2.5 trillion in about three years, but fell 1.7% to $ 144.24 in after-hours trading after the phone call.

Earlier that day, Apple reported third-quarter sales and profits that exceeded analysts’ expectations as consumers purchased a premium version of the 5G iPhone and signed up for a subscription service. China’s sales for the quarter ending June 26 were up 58% to $ 14.76 billion.

According to Refinitiv’s IBES data, iPhone sales were higher than expected, resulting in total revenue of $ 81.43 billion, above analysts’ expectations of $ 73.30 billion. According to Refinitiv, Apple’s earnings are $ 21.74 billion, or $ 1.30 per share, above the estimated $ 1.01 per share.

On a phone call to investors, CEO Tim Cook said the chip affected by the shortage was made with old technology, but still as a support component for making the company’s flagship device, the iPhone. Said it was necessary.

“We have some shortages. Get them because the demand is so great that it’s hard to get all the parts within the lead time because it’s beyond our own expectations. “,” Cook said.

Cook refused to predict whether the shortage would continue into Apple’s first quarter. IPhone sales are typically the highest this quarter. Angelo Zino, an analyst at research firm CFRA, said Apple could be stockpiling chips for the next generation of phones at the expense of its current model.

“Apple will want as many chips as it can get,” Zino said. “But when combined with existing supply constraints, Apple can be more difficult to meet this year’s demand.”

Apple told investors last quarter that a chip shortage could reduce sales by $ 3 to $ 4 billion.

In an interview on Tuesday, Cook told Reuters that the impact on overall earnings in the third quarter was “lower than the lower limit” in the previously predicted range.

The Apple Inc logo will appear at the entrance to the Apple Store in Brussels, Belgium, on July 2, 2021.

China, 5G

Apple’s strongest sales growth comes from China, Cook told Reuters that customers are buying accessories such as the Apple Watch to pair with the iPhone.

“It wasn’t just the iPhone. It set new quarterly records for Macs, wearables, homes, accessories, and services,” Cook said. “It was our strongest geography.”

The upgrade to 5G seemed to accelerate the iPhone purchase cycle more than many analysts expected. According to Apple, iPhone sales were $ 39.57 billion, up nearly 50% year-over-year, above analysts’ expectations of $ 34 billion.

Cook told Reuters that Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro and 12Pro Max, the premium tier of devices, are strong sellers. According to Refinitiv, this pushed gross profit above the 41.9% estimate to 43.3%.

In a conference call, he said 5G adoption is in the early stages of deployment in many countries around the world. Some analysts wondered if that meant the 5G iPhone sales boom wouldn’t last long. Consumers may purchase the phone in advance and keep it until the service is launched. Other analysts believe it means Apple can continue to ride the boom.

Tom Forte, an analyst at DA Davidson & Co, said:

Another major driver of Apple’s performance was the services business, including paid TV and music subscriptions and the App Store. Service revenues reached a record $ 17.49 billion, up one-third year-on-year and surpassing analysts’ expectations of $ 16.33 billion. Cook told Reuters that Apple currently has 700 million subscribers on various platforms, up from 660 million a quarter ago.

However, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri told investors that service growth would slow.

“We still expect the service to grow significantly, but it hasn’t reached the level seen in June,” he said on the phone.

According to Cook, Apple recorded quarterly sales for many first-party services, including Apple Care’s hardware insurance plans.

According to Refinitiv data, iPad and Mac sales were $ 7.37 billion and $ 8.24 billion, while analysts expected $ 7.15 billion and $ 8.07 billion.

Reported by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco, Danielle Kaye in New York, and Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore. Edited by Sonya Hepinstall

