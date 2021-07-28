Crowdfunding Raises Over 475,000 Sleep Treatment Devices-Med-Tech Innovation





A UK-designed sleep therapy solution with global ambitions raised over 475,000 in the first week of its crowdfunding campaign at Crowdcube.

Sleep Cogni, a portable data support device for people suffering from insomnia, has so far raised money from 157 different investors with this latest funding combination of venture capital investment and crowdfunding. rice field. The company’s latest financial backers include Chane Capital Investments, a new private investment fund founded by three former General Electric (GE) Healthcare senior management.

SleepCogni helps insomniac patients break the cognitive cycle that interferes with sleep. Co-founded by Shefield-based entrepreneur Richard Mills, who personally suffers from sleep disorders, and Dutch time biologist and sleep expert Dr. Mann van der Werken, the device allows users to sleeplessly. Allows you to manage your illness yourself. People all over the world.

The current crowdfunding investment round follows a successful clinical trial at Sheffield Hallam University last month, with Sleep Cogni producing exceptional results, significantly reducing clinical insomnia after just seven days. At the beginning of June, the device was registered for medical use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Earlier this month, Sleep Cogni was also listed in the MedTech 50 created by the UK business technology publication Business Cloud, ranking 8th in the 2021 ranking.

Funding from the latest investment round ending in early August will include software platform upgrades, recruitment of the new SleepCogni business development team, and beta testing of devices at four sites (two in the US and two in the UK). It will be devoted. Later, SleepCogni plans to deploy the device in 130 clinics, including one of the largest sleep care management groups in the United States.

The company’s advisory team is made up of people from the global healthcare sector, including Richard di Benedetto, chairman of Sleep Cognis and president of Aetna International Health Insurance.

Richard Mills, Co-Founder and CEO of Sleep Cogni, said: The success of this crowdfunding campaign quickly exceeded its initial investment goals. Along with all 157 new investors, Im welcomes Chasnay ​​Capital Investment, a fund led by three former GE executives who have proven to be giants in the healthcare industry. Their financial commitment to SleepCogni underscores the magnitude of the opportunity and our ambition to gain a significant share of the $ 80 billion global sleep aid market.

Our successful crowdfunding campaign builds on last month’s FDA registration momentum and the completion of clinical trials where Sleep Cogni achieved exceptional results in reducing clinical insomnia in just seven days.

Reinaldo Garcia of Chasnay ​​Capital Investments added: I was excited about investing in SleepCogni for many reasons. The patented technology and clinically validated solutions address the unmet needs of the global sleep aid market, and the company is backed by a strong team. As experienced global senior leaders with a proven track record, we can add value to this next exciting stage of our business and help Sleep Cogni grow on a global level.

