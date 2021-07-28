CSG has partnered with the Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative to empower female ICT entrepreneurs to violate South African social norms





CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced new growth in its partnership with one of Africa’s oldest technology incubators, the Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative (CiTi), as part of efforts to improve CSG South Africa’s technology skills. Expanded the Women in Business program nationwide. Accessible and extensive black economic empowerment (B-BBEE).

The Women in Business program helps female entrepreneurs implement and adopt digital platforms and programs that increase technical acuity to drive business growth and promote inclusion. This year, 30 female information and communication technology (ICT) entrepreneurs will attend a 10-week course, and finally 3 finalists will be selected for 10 months, including the opportunity to connect with leading CSG women. Continue your entrepreneurship program.

Channing Jones, Chief Diversity and Social Responsibility Officer at CSG, creates space for women throughout the innovation and technology ecosystem, and underestimating voices promotes the economic impact of the community. It is important to diversify the technology talent pipeline. We are committed to building the abilities essential to successful entrepreneurship and supporting the work of providing access to leadership skills in order to foster a more comprehensive economy. CSG is proud to partner with the Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative to extend its Women in Business program across the region.

Founded in 1999, CiTi operates at the crossroads of business, government and society. Its mission is to build a comprehensive community that fits the future and shape the economy of the future through innovation and technology. CiTi’s Women in Business Initiative is a flagship program aimed at strategically supporting and developing female entrepreneurs. More than 1,700 women have taken the program and more than 1,500 have applied for participation.

“In Africa, female business owners are facing social norms in the face of systematic obstacles such as restricted access to funds, inadequate scaling resources and work-life balance challenges,” said Cape Innovation &. Lara Rossmarin, Head of Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development, said. Technology initiative. “Through the Womenin Business Program, we help women overcome these hurdles with strategic support, mentoring, peer-to-peer learning and networking opportunities that enable them to survive fierce competition and prosper. CSG Support We are now excited to accept national demands and provide female business owners across South Africa with the powerful tools they need to grow their business. “

About CSG

For over 35 years, CSG has provided innovative customer engagement solutions that simplify business complexity and help businesses acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. With operations in more than 120 countries around the world, CSG manages billions of important customer interactions annually. An award-winning suite of software and services enables companies in dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and succeed in ever-changing markets. CSG drives digital innovation for hundreds of major global brands including Airtel Africa, Amrica Mvil, AT & T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily and MTN. A reliable provider to do. , New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk, Telstra.

For more information, please visit our website csgi.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative

The Cape Innovation & Technology Initiative (CiTi) is a non-profit company whose mission is to build a promising and inclusive society through technology and innovation.

Founded in 1999, CiTi operates at the crossroads of business, government and society, using innovation and technology to actively shape the future of economy and society. We believe this model is a major driver of systematic change and progress in the region.

CiTi accomplishes its mission through the following interventions:

Entrepreneurship development, support and incubation.

Digital Job Preparation and Skill Development-Training youth to enter the digital economy.

Open Innovation Cluster-Choose the industry of the future and support and inspire its growth.

CiTi continues to explore areas that will transform in 20 years and impact in 5 years.Scaling

Our commitment across the continent to stimulate and build inclusive transformation in the digital economy.

For over 21 years, CiTi has helped improve enterprise sustainability by implementing customized incubation, acceleration, training, and support programs for entrepreneurs, SMMEs, and enterprises.

