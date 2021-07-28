Creative technology R & D needs to be strengthened after Covid





With the launch of the Boundless Creativity project last spring, actress Fiona Shaw talked about everything about culture, away from travel and at home.

The project is a year by the Council for the Research of Arts and Humanities and the Ministry of Culture, Media and Sports to provide real-time intelligence and comprehensive data on the impact of the coronavirus across the UK arts, culture and creative sectors. It was started before.

The theaters, concert halls, festivals, galleries and museums were all quiet. And, despite the welcomed government rescue package, the next generation of actors, artists, comedians, dancers, designers, singers, and writers often had to look for alternative forms of employment. In this sense, Covid-19 represents an unprecedented blow to cultural life. Social distance is not compatible with full-scale live performances.

Still, talking to key figures in many organizations, public and private, big and small, both above and below the country, reveals that culture is fighting back and keeping us moving forward. .. The blocked life was clearly anxious, as if living in a never-ending science fiction movie. It is culture that people have turned around, dealing with what is happening and expressing emotional reactions. Despite the closed rooms, the organization has adapted and innovated when we need it most, whether it’s education and entertainment, or comfort and comfort.

Their ability to do so is partly due to the fact that we are free to use more advanced technologies than ever before. The digital world was already moving very fast before the crisis, forcing citizens to look to tomorrow’s economy to move. If no one knows exactly what the new normality will be after Covid, the British cultural and creative industry offers some fascinating glances, especially in the areas of augmented reality and mixed reality. I am. In Mary Beard’s words, we actually used technology to open these dark and cloudy times to the broadest and more spectacular scale of the best that art and culture must offer. Look back as a moment.

The evidence we have collected shows that consumption of digital culture is significantly higher than blockades, despite the remaining serious problems of unequal broadband access and digital literacy. The demographics of change are especially noteworthy. Twice as many people under the age of 45 engage in cultural activities online compared to people over the age of 45, and digital technology is turning consumers into producers through platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. increase. But across age groups, casual and limited users are being transformed into more focused users of technology in search of a satisfying digital cultural experience.

By watching filmed performances, watching art online, participating in theatrical zoom readings, and adopting pop star avatars in video games, the offerings are significantly diversified. Currently, two-thirds of British believe that it is possible to have a meaningful cultural experience online.

However, not all forms of cultural products have been translated. Digital is no substitute for live performance. Artists have sometimes suffered from that limitation. Content needs to be adapted to the digital platform or completely rethought. The online experience works best when you are intimate and reliable. However, many of the people we talked to expected that virtual reality and reality itself would evolve in parallel with each other, and that performance to live audiences would be integrated with streaming to global audiences.

This hybrid future could be a hallmark of Britain’s highly adaptable cultural sector.

The extraordinary demand for cultural products, services and experiences we have witnessed over the past year has helped the creative industries recover after Covid as governments undertake vast and dangerous experiments to reopen society. Indicates the possibility of doing so. What biomedical sciences do to address the major physical effects of viruses is similar to what the arts, culture, and creative sectors can do to address their secondary social and economic effects. Therefore, an important recommendation of our report is that in the upcoming fall spending review, the same efforts that are being made in other digital areas will be made in the area of ​​creative technology research and development.

The place where creativity and technology meet is where cultural and material value will be created over the next 20 years. How to reach new global audiences digitally, how to expand digital access for producers and consumers, how to overcome the barriers to entry faced by freelancers and small creative organizations in the digital market, and pandemics for mental health Benefits of cultural access and participation where it is most needed, including those suffering from impact.

Life and livelihoods are transformed by major new cross-cutting and collaborative impetus for science for creativity. University researchers in the arts and humanities will work with the British powers to join forces with the latest digital and data sciences. Economy. The UK Research and Innovations Creative Clusters and Audience of the Future programs are transforming the interaction between the university and its cultural hinterland, bringing cutting-edge immersive technology to museums, theaters, animations and games. These programs provide a starting point for something even more ambitious.

The pandemic focuses on the true value of the creative industries, one of the jewels of the British crown. If you have a tough choice of spending on R & D imminent, it’s a good idea to keep that in mind.

Andrew Thompson is the chair of global and imperial history at Oxford University and co-chairs with Lord Neil Mendoza of Boundless Creativity, whose final report was released last week.

