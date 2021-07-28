Grover Raises $ 1 Billion to Grow Circular Economy Business — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Michael Cassau, Founder and CEO of The Grovers, said: We believe that consumer electronics are the basis of modern life and that everyone needs access to the technology they need at an affordable price.

However, the linear nature of social consumption over the years has made e-waste the fastest growing waste stream in the world.

Taking advantage of the great changes in consumer tastes to bring more technology to more people, we have reversed the surprising trend of e-waste that has such a serious environmental impact.

So far, we have distributed 475,000 products, which is equivalent to 1,400 tons of electronic waste.

This latest round of funding is a vote of great trust from investors and enables us to achieve our goal of becoming the world’s leading sustainable electronics subscription brand.

The company is currently active in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Spain and plans to launch more markets in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Francesco Filia, CEO of Fasanara Capital, commented: Grover is becoming more and more powerful and is on the road to dominating the $ 280 billion addressable technology subscription market.

Consumer preferences are rapidly moving towards an electronic product subscription economy, and as Europe’s fastest growing company in the field, Glover is as a result ready for significant growth.

The growth seen over the last 12 months is a testament to world-class founder-led management and we look forward to supporting them at a very exciting point on this journey.

