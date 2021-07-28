WebFindYou provides solutions for low-scoring companies with the Google Core Web Vitals update





Less than 4% of websites passed all Core Web Vitals metrics. This negatively impacts a company’s search ranking position and can result in loss of organic traffic, leads, and sales.

Miami, July 28, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / -WebFindYou’s unique all-in-one digital marketing technology provides long-awaited grace for companies with low scores in Google’s latest Core Web Vitals (CWV) update. .. An average of about 96% of websites currently online. Released in June and expected to be fully completed by August, CWV is a metric that Google uses to assess the user experience of its website. Currently, every web page has a CWV score that revolves around three metrics:

1) Maximum Content Full Paint (LCP): The speed at which the content of a web page loads. Google wants to load the content as soon as possible, preferably within 2.5 seconds.

2) Initial Input Delay (FID): Represents the speed at which a user can first interact with a web page and the time it takes for the browser to respond to the user’s input or action. These actions can be anything, such as clicking a link, a button, or entering text in a blank field. Google says this should happen very quickly in less than 100 milliseconds. That is, your website should be fast, ready to interact with your users, and have code optimized for speed.

3) Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS): A visual stability metric that measures the distance of content that may have shifted on a page after the page has finished loading and throughout the web page viewing experience. Google wants to minimize the shift of web page elements. CLS is measured in a 5 second session each time a user navigates the website. Your website must have a CLS score of 0.1 or less to provide a good user experience.

According to a recent article by searchengineland.com, less than 4% of websites passed all Core Web Vitals tests. What does that mean for the company? A low CWV score can affect your website’s ranking position on Google, which can negatively impact organic traffic and sales, and can negatively impact your business. In recent updates, many companies are scrambling to adapt and make changes to their website.

However, making these changes can be difficult and costly for companies that process websites and digital marketing using traditional content management systems or e-commerce platforms such as WordPress and Shopify. The reason is that these platforms are usually not optimized for digital marketing. Instead, it relies heavily on JavaScript-bloated third-party apps, themes, and plugins. This is one of the main reasons for low CWV scores.

“For companies struggling to update Google’s Core Web Vitals, even if the website’s score is initially low, it helps WebFindYou, not just themselves, to turn around that bad score so much. Let us know it’s not the end. WebFindYou founder and CEO Robert Blankenship said: “WebFindYou technology is one of the core ideologies of digital marketing, SEO and conversion rate optimization. Strategically built from scratch as a department. The company that migrates its website to WebFindYou quickly scored very high on Google’s CWV, easily surpassing 99% of its competitors’ current scores. “

How can WebFindYou help improve a company’s CWV score? Unlike traditional content management systems and e-commerce platforms, WebFindYou is a unique all-in-one that is independent of third-party apps, themes, and plugins that are bloated with excessive code that can slow down your website. Digital marketing technology. By following the step-by-step guidance and support video tutorials provided by technology, we provide you with all the features and components you need to implement True Digital Marketing in a transparent, affordable, and simple way.

WebFindYou provides users with an optimized kit design that is responsive, ADA compliant, and designed to score very high on Google CWV. This technology reduces the work required to implement True SEO by 50% and saves more than $ 1,500 on the tools and technology needed to achieve True Digital Marketing alone.

WebFindYou technology guides you through content creation and the types of content you need to develop to maximize brand awareness, leads, sales, and conversions. In addition, if changes are needed for maximum visibility and results on Google, Bing, or social media platforms, WebFindYou will automatically update your website and notify you of any other manual changes you need to make. To do.

For more information on the Google Core Web Vitals update, see our recent blog post https://www.webfindyou.com/blog/googles-new-core-web-vitals-everything-need-know-help-seo-conversions. .. /. To purchase WebFindYou technology, go to http://www.webfindyou.com or call toll free 1-866-SEO-WEBS (736-9327) or directly (786) 344-2770.

About WebFindYou Founded in 2009 by Robert Blankenship, WebFindYou is the first and only company to provide everything you need to implement True Digital Marketing within a single integrated technology. Unique all-in-one digital marketing technology is strategically designed and programmed from scratch to help businesses maximize the power of the Internet. Not available from any other company is the key to maximizing revenue through SEO, PPC, and digital marketing. No more different providers for search engine optimization, online reviews, email marketing, pay-per-click (PPC), social media management, data tracking and more. WebFindYou gives you access to a single integrated technology that makes it all happen. It’s more efficient, easier to implement and manage to improve search engine rankings and maximize brand awareness, website traffic, potential clients, and revenue. All of this can be done with less effort, reduced costs, and increased revenue.

Since its inception, WebFindYou has created success stories for hundreds of companies in the US and Latin American markets. Today, they have an international presence with clients around the world and have offices in the United States, Chile and Colombia.

