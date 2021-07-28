Wal-Mart Selles E-Commerce Technology to Small Retailers





Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon is increasingly interested in expanding his company’s profit pool beyond its core retail business, just as Amazon Web Services is the profit center that underpins many of Amazon’s other businesses. I have.

Starting Wednesday, small and medium-sized retailers will be able to purchase Wal-Mart-developed technology to allow shoppers to buy products online and receive their purchases at stores. These companies can also add products to Wal-Mart’s online marketplace with just a few clicks. Wal-Mart has partnered with Adobe to offer a cloud-based suite of services, which sells software through subscriptions.

Anshu Bhardwaj, Vice President of Technology Strategy and Commercialization at Wal-Mart Global Technology, said: “We enjoyed the benefits of early participation in this omni-channel journey.”

Wal-Mart’s sales surged both online and in stores as the pandemic took hold. While several other retailers were forced to close their stores to curb the Covid-19 epidemic, Wal-Mart was considered an essential retailer and continued to operate. Some customers used Wal-Mart’s online purchase and in-store pick-up options in an attempt to limit the amount of time they spend in the store. These developments have accelerated the company’s e-commerce growth. Retailer online sales increased 79% for the fiscal year ended January 29, and pick-up and delivery sales increased three digits compared to the previous year.

In January 2018, only 7% of US retailers enabled the Buy Online Pickups in Store option. As of last month, the pandemic accelerated that percentage to 22% of retailers, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.

An important opportunity remains. As of December last year, Adobe and market research firm IDC estimated that the total addressable market for content as a service and commerce software was worth about $ 44 billion.

For those asking why Wal-Mart wants to help its potential rivals succeed, Bhardwaj said these small businesses will be serviced regardless.

“Digitalization is happening everywhere as consumers evolve,” said Bhardwaj. “There is no choice but to evolve with them.”

The size and size of Wal-Mart, and its closeness to 90% of the US population within 10 miles of one of its stores, offers great benefits to Wal-Mart. “We want to better serve our community, our shareholders, our stakeholders, and our community,” said Bhardwaj.

About a year and a half ago, she said she changed the language of slides used by McMillon in her presentations from “serving shareholders” to “serving stakeholders.” Bhardwaj said it was the meeting with McMillon that spurred her idea of ​​selling Wal-Mart’s technology to other retailers.

Bhardwaj has been involved in other major Wal-Mart technology initiatives. In particular, she led the successful Scan & Go technology at Sam’s Club. This allows customers to call purchases on their smartphones when adding products to their shopping cart.

The new software business fits into Walmart’s strategy of opening up potential revenue streams, servicing new customers, returning profits to the company and creating new businesses to fund further innovation.

Neither Wal-Mart nor Adobe publicly share expectations about how big a business opportunity this could be, but Bhardwaj said that her current role at retail was created to bring her ideas to fruition. “I’m betting my life on this,” he said.

For Adobe, the Wal-Mart partnership raises awareness.

“We are now able to offer a more comprehensive solution, a best-in-class omni-channel experience,” said Peter Sheldon, senior director of commerce strategy at Adobe, in an interview. “From Adobe [these businesses] Get best-in-class e-commerce and best-in-class omni-channel experiences from Wal-Mart. “

Small and medium-sized retailers use Adobe to enhance their e-commerce sites with shopping cart capabilities, search, navigation, product recommendations, and more. (Wal-Mart does not use Adobe’s commerce software for these features on its own website. It has its own technology.)

Small businesses, as well as retailers with annual sales of over $ 1 billion, are already using a variety of Adobe e-commerce products such as Rite Aid, Verizon, Unilever, Coca-Cola, HP, Honeywell, and Trader Joe. ..

Wal-Mart offers technology that enhances picking and packing of online purchases by employees, and Geo-fence technology employees need to know when their customers will arrive to receive their orders.

