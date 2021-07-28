Thoughts on the process of including news by Google’s algorithm-by Barry Adams





It used to be very simple. Launch your publishing website, make sure all appropriate boxes are checked, and then fill out the relevant online form to have a Google employee review your site.

Sometimes you were rejected and you had to jump over a few more hoops, but often-if you are the actual publisher of newsworthy content-your application is approved Once done, your site will appear in Google News and Top Stories.

This process took weeks at most and was almost formal for the right publisher. Genuine publishers of news content are rarely rejected.

These were all changed in December 2019. Without prior warning, Google launched a new publisher center and quietly changed the process of posting Google News.

The manual approval form is gone. Currently, according to the rapidly updated documentation, Google will automatically determine which websites will appear in Google News.

Therefore, a manual review and approval process was carried out and the machine was introduced.

However, it still contains, or seems to be, a manual process. A manual process is required to get approval in the new Publisher Center. It has all the features of a manual news application, including proper branding, classification, article feed delivery, and content section definition.

However, approval at this new publisher center has nothing to do with the visibility of the website in Google News or Top Stories. What it looks like is to allow the site to be listed as a news source for Google News:

Being a Publisher Center-approved site does not mean that your article will appear in Google News or Top Stories. In fact, the Publisher Center appears to be completely separate from the algorithmic Google News inclusion process. Websites that are not approved by the Publisher Center will always appear in Google News and Top Stories.

Enter Google News

So how does the algorithmic Google News inclusion process actually work? So far, Google’s documentation on this has been far from clear.

The original document simply states that since the update, the website must create high quality content and comply with the Google News content policy.

These content policies are fairly simple and are summarized on the appropriate news site.

Google has updated and expanded news-specific documentation over the last two years. This includes areas such as author transparency and ownership, as detailed in this blog post.

There are also some technical requirements such as static section page URLs, article structured data, publication dates, and avoidance of duplicate content.

Ah, there are some additional docs on how Google chooses articles for Google News, and you can also provide articles in your feed.

And there is an extensive FAQ about the Publisher Center. This may or may not be relevant to the actual posting of Google News.

I don’t know you, but I think all of them are a little overwhelming.

And that’s just part of the official Google Docs that can be applied in connection with Google News. Blog posts and support documentation are scattered across different Google (sub) sites, saying more or less the same thing, but in a slightly different way, all of which is a bit confusing.

So let’s say your publisher promises to do the right thing. You’ve spent countless hours digging through the labyrinthine corridors of related Google Docs and working hard to check all the boxes you need. Your site is technically sound and contains what Google wants. Your articles are unique and well-written, and we publish the latest articles on a regular basis. The site is completely transparent with respect to authors, ownership, and editing policies, and loads dazzlingly fast.

Obviously, Google’s algorithm recognizes this and starts including your article in Google News, right?

Two layers of Google News

I don’t know of a single previously uncontained publisher that has consistently gained Google News visibility since the algorithm inclusion process began in December 2019.

Most excluded publishers, often websites launched after December 2019, simply don’t appear in Google News and Top Stories. None of their articles are displayed.

From time to time, publishers get a short flash of news visibility that lasts days or weeks, then disappears from Google News and never appears again.

I know at least 12 news websites that meet most (if not all) of the requirements and haven’t gained any traction on Google News. I have been asked for a solution by many of these sites. And usually I can’t give anything.

This whimsical news posting process, if applied equally to all sites, including sites previously approved by Google News manually, shots just as everyone would appear in the top story. Can be obtained.

But that’s not the case.

Sites that were manually approved by Google News before December 2019 will continue to appear in Top Stories. They are almost guaranteed to be included-they are ranked in Google News and Top Stories, and their inclusion in Google News does not appear to be at risk.

These struggles are the only publishers that weren’t approved before December 2019.

Basically, we have a two-tiered Google News ecosystem. The top layer consists of websites approved before December 2019 and seems to have easy access to Google News. The lower layers are websites trying to access Google News after December 2019, and these haven’t reached anywhere.

Some of these excluded publishers publicly and aloud their frustration. For example, lifestyle publisher Man of Many is Australia’s niche’s most popular website, but it doesn’t show up at all in Google News or top stories. They regularly point this out on Twitter and post a thread on the official Google News Help forum (as I discovered while writing this newsletter, it was subsequently removed).

They make a compelling claim that their major rivals (all included in Google News and appear in the top stories) actually perform better than manofmany.com with many metrics and Google News requirements. It shows bad things. Google doesn’t seem to be able to provide a consistent answer as to why Man of Many isn’t included and why these competitors are included.

You can easily find dozens of similar examples in the Google News help forum. Publishers find that they are excluded from Google News as they include many of their direct competitors. In many cases, SEO is objectively low and inadequate compliance with Google’s policies and requirements.

Google will finally respond. Some kind.

As the flood of complaints continued to grow, Google sought to provide an answer in a new recently published blog post.

The 942-word blog post, which is a title-titled answer to some common questions about posting on Google News, doesn’t contain anything new. It repeats what the scattered documents say, without providing any new insights.

Basically, Google tells us to trust the system and let it do it.

If this turns out to be a little inadequate, you’re not alone.

Google’s various news visitors are a substantial source of traffic for most publishers. It’s common for news sites to get half of their traffic from Google.And almost all of this Google traffic comes from top stories and Google Discover, with Google News[ニュース]Visits from tabs are scattered.

The impact of publisher exclusion from Google News is serious. It costs real money and has real financial implications. This has a direct impact on people’s lives.

It’s also impractical to ignore Google as a traffic source. With over 90% global market share in search, Google is effectively the world’s gateway to the web. This is a responsibility that Google doesn’t want to take seriously.

What can i do?

The most frustrating aspect of all of the above is that it shows that you can’t go anywhere by jumping over all of Google’s hoops.

Google has always advocated their quality mantras and has repeatedly emphasized that websites should focus on publishing quality content and providing great experiences to users. Ultimately, they say it will be rewarded with visibility into Google’s results.

But this news inclusion blunder shows that it’s a lie. You can do everything right, but it still fails.

If this sounds familiar, you’re right. This is exactly what Google’s core algorithms are updated to more often than ever before.

And there is nothing to rely on or a way to sue. If you tell a Google employee the problem directly, the same message will be repeated. It doesn’t solve anything.

All a publisher can do is make a fuss and complain publicly. It hopes to be noticed by someone who has some influence somewhere in the future.

Ironically, it’s not included in Google News, so it’s rarely noticed by the fuss publishers.

