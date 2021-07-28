Why Google’s New Timeline for Killing Cookies Stimulates Advertising Tech Companies





Google has a new roadmap for throwing away Internet cookies, but key players in the advertising tech industry say that the biggest Internet advertiser’s strategy works against their own plans for the post-cookie world. Concerned. There are concerns that Google’s latest plans will prioritize its own privacy kingdom while keeping advertising technology rivals out of critical access to Internet users for personalized advertising purposes.

Google’s updated privacy timeline, released last week, provided clues to further embody plans to test a cookie-free Internet advertising ecosystem called the “privacy sandbox.” We will enter 2023. However, Google will also penalize advertising technology vendors who try to use workarounds to keep their business running normally outside the privacy sandbox. Mathieu Roche, co-founder and CEO of ID5, an advertising technology and identity company that works with publishers, said Google appeared to be deploying carrots and sticks. “

FLoC and FLEDGE are carrot and olive branches, [brands and publishers] Roche says he can continue to do some of the most valuable things. The privacy budget is a stick that limits the ability of all other users to interact with user-level data. Therefore, in contrast, [Googles] User-level data assets can be more valuable.

The so-called privacy budget, which is scheduled to be rolled out in 2023, is an Internet advertising excluding Google by preventing practices such as fingerprinting and cross-site tracking, which are methods for publishers and advertising technology partners to collect behavioral data. It represents one of the greatest potential disruptions to the Lord. To readers of their website. According to companies developing their own cookie alternatives and Internet IDs, Google has a transparent timeline for pet initiatives such as FLoC and FLEDGE in the privacy sandbox, but due to the restrictions imposed by privacy. It’s still unclear how third parties will be affected. budget. In many cases, the effectiveness of alternative IDs, which are alternatives to cookies under development, depends on tactics such as “fingerprints” and “cross-site” tracking that Google is trying to shut down.

Meanwhile, Google has provided a clear roadmap for two key parts of the initiative, known as FLoC and FLEDGE, that can prove success for advertisers and publishers, and will begin testing in the fourth quarter of this year, along with plans for migration. I showed that. The period that may be implemented until the second half of 2023 or later. FLoC stands for Federated Learning of Cohorts and uses the Chrome web browser to create a large number of people with common interests without having to target personally identifiable information. FLEDGE is a similar experiment, with publishers and advertising technology partners creating a targeting cohort.

Google’s tests can move away from third-party tracking tools that record every move consumers make online, potentially disrupting the entire world of Internet advertising. Instead, it relies on personal anonymous data. This change affects all publishers and vendors that have evolved over the decades to serve ads within Google’s platform, with some vendors disabling tracking tactics under the new rules. I am concerned about that.

All eyes are on Google as Google is trying to find a way to build a privacy-focused advertising platform. According to a recent report from Consumer Research Intelligence Partners, Google’s Android software runs on 50% of US devices. Google’s Chrome web browser accounts for about 60% of Internet users, and Google’s advertising network serves 2 million websites and apps. Changing the way these sites and apps track consumers via cookies and device IDs will affect publishers, brands and third-party advertising technology vendors in the Google ecosystem. Google will record $ 150 billion in 2020, generating the most Internet advertising revenue in the world.

