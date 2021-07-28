Get the most out of Google Analytics with this $ 35 training package





Good data analysis can make all the difference between an online business and a traditional retail business, and one of the most effective tools for processing these numbers is not only available to anyone, but also free. is. The only obstacle is learning how to use it effectively.

Fortunately, the Google Analytics Masterclass Bundle has excellent resources for entrepreneurs and up-and-coming data analysts. Taught by a dream team of online educators and marketing professionals, this series of five courses will tell you everything you need to know about one of the most underrated tools in the small business arsenal. ..

If you’ve never opened Google Analytics before, you can start with an intro course where you can download data from a real online store and learn the interface. Next, you’ll learn how to integrate analytics with other tools such as Google’s data studio and Google Ads to create dashboards that track ad and sales performance in real time. This is a great way to get the most out of your brand without the extra investment and cash of a small amount of time. You can also be certified as an analyst through this 12-hour bundled course.

PCMag readers can get the Google Analytics Master Class Bundle for $ 34.99. This is 96% off the $ 995 MSRP. In addition, this transaction will add $ 10 in store credit for your next online purchase via StackSocial.

Prices are subject to change.

