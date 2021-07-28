Tips to help your website get featured in the Google Local Pack





Google prominently lists the three businesses in a local pack, displays business contact information, and includes a link to Google Maps or a website. Being included in this pack is important because it will appear above other search results. In other words, it will be visible to more people.

Recently, Google has reduced the number of businesses displayed in a local pack of one SERP page (search engine results page). Over the last two years, that number has dropped from seven to three.

This is true, but you can take steps to increase the likelihood that your business will be featured. Of all the tips I’ve tried to get a website to these coveted locations in the past, the following are the most effective based on my experience.

Apply for or optimize your listings on Google My Business

A presence in Google My Business is a must if you need the potential to be featured in a local pack.

Be sure to include the following information:

Consistent Name, Address, Phone Number (NAP) Information Correct Business Information Business Photo Review the appropriate category list keyword list. Normally you will need to receive an email and enter a code or another confirmation.

Optimize your site for local SEO

The next step is to make sure your website is optimized for local SEO. This includes making sure that NAP is consistent across all web presences and creating a local citation site. You also need to get locally related backlinks, but avoid spam links. You also need to add the structured data markup.

Previously, the process of optimizing your site for local SEO was simple. But today it’s more time consuming and more complex. It requires you to know about search engine optimization or hire someone to do so to help you with this.

Keep in mind that placement in local map packs is very competitive. This means that you need to get the SEO component correctly.

Monitor your information

Once your business is featured in a local 3 pack, it’s important to continuously monitor the presence of your business. Remember that you and anyone else can edit the list information. Editing is usually done as a suggestion, but may be published without notice.

Locations, photos, NAP data, categories, names, and virtually anything else can be changed randomly by someone and can have a significant impact on your local rankings.

If you monitor your list, you can catch these things before they have the opportunity to endanger the existence of your site with local 3 packs.

Keep your site visible

When it comes to site visibility, it’s important to make sure you’re following the steps to get it to appear in your goggles’ local pack. The above steps will help you get started, but it’s up to you to make sure your efforts are effective. When viewed here, your site will be more visible and you will be able to reach more customers. Therefore, such a place is coveted.

