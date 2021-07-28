LatentView Analytics empowers Ramesh Babu to lead digital solution innovation for the industrial sector





Artificial intelligence, advanced analysis of machine learning, and Bab’s leadership and technical expertise in the IoT strengthen LatentView’s position in manufacturing.

Princeton, NJ, July 28, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb /-LatentView Analytics, a trusted analytics partner for the world’s most famous brands, today announced that Ramesh Babu has joined the company as a delivery head for the industrial sector. .. As LatentView grows its industrial practices, Bab will play an integral role in driving superior delivery and providing strategic guidance to Fortune 500 manufacturing and supply chain clients.

Babu has joined LatentView, which has nearly 20 years of experience in advanced analytics and innovation across the manufacturing, CPG, BFS and retail industries. Most recently, he led the implementation of artificial intelligence and cognitive solutions at Aspire Systems, focusing on project / program delivery, presales and technology development.

CEO Rajan Sethuraman said: , LatentViewAnalytics.

Previously, Bab worked for Cognizant Technology Solutions for 12 years and was a senior project manager responsible for data science and IoT projects such as Intel Corp’s smart shelves and smart vending machines, and PepsiCo’s smart device network (SEN). He also oversaw various projects such as application development, application maintenance and support for Nike, Ace Hardware, Keybank, JP Morgan Chase and other Fortune 500 companies.

“We have seen the evolution of technologies such as AI / ML and the Internet of Things over the last decade, and we are deeply grateful for the opportunities and challenges faced by today’s companies involved in the manufacture and distribution of capital goods.” Said Mr. Bab. “From improving factory efficiency and sustainability to improving supply chain economics, there are significant market opportunities for digital solutions to drive growth. We look forward to supporting our clients in the process of analysis.”

Babu holds a graduate degree in business analytics and business intelligence from the Great Lakes Institute of Management in Chennai and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore.

For more information on how your business excels in the digital world, harness the power of data and analytics, visit http://www.latentview.com.

About LatentView Analytics LatentView Analytics is a global digital analytics company that harnesses the power of data and analytics to inspire businesses and transform them into excellence in the digital world. The company is a trusted partner for companies around the world, including more than 20 Fortune 500 companies in the retail, CPG, finance, technology and healthcare sectors. LatentView Analytics has more than 600 employees in offices in Princeton, NJ, San Jose, CA, London, Singapore, and Chennai, India. For more information, please visit https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

