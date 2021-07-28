2022 Toyota Tundra interior, technology is teased as details continue to drip





Not sure, but with a very boring release of details about the all-new 2022 tundra, Toyota may be competing for a record book location. It will be one of the longest, most intentional and intriguing introductions of the long-awaited vehicle to date.

On Tuesday, Toyota welcomed us to yet another small glance with the next generation of rigs. This time around, we’ll focus on the cockpit and highlight two high-profile updates through the images shown here.

The first is a smooth-looking setup of the center console that houses the four-wheel drive controls, and pressable buttons for manipulating multi-terrain select, downhill assist and crawl controls, and traction / hauling. A rotary switch with what you believe in. system.

Interior photos released by Toyota also confirm that the 2022 Tundra will be available in TRD Pro Trim (with signature red leather and black and white embroidered seats).

It also seems that there are some high-tech comfortable / convenient gadgets built into the next generation 2022 Toyota Tundra. Among those accessories is the wireless cell phone charging pad.

Sliding rear window and dual pane moon roof …

… and the latest touchscreen infotainment system with JBL audio.

In other infotainment front news, Toyota is currently finalizing a brand new next-generation multimedia system with a high-tech 14-inch touchscreen, and will install it in the fourth vehicle (assuming it includes Tundra) It says it should be in the 2021 quarter.

Standard drive modes such as Economy, Normal, Comfort and Sport are also expected (not yet confirmed) and we believe that the TRD Pro version of the order sheet will also select off-road specific settings.

