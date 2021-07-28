WhatsApp is reportedly developing an iOS to Android transfer option for chat history





According to reports from WABetaInfo and 9to5Google, WhatsApp is developing a way for users to transfer chat history from iOS to Android. This feature may fix one of the biggest issues with Facebook-owned messaging services. This means that it is officially impossible to transfer message backups between iPhone and Android only between phones running the same operating system. Details of the features under development have been visible in the WhatsApps software since at least April.

Screenshots shared by WABetaInfo are new in WhatsApps iOS app[チャットをAndroidに移動]Shows options. The second screenshot shows the screen asking the user to keep WhatsApp open and the iPhone unlocked while the transfer is taking place. So far, most evidence has shown the ability to transfer from iOS to Android, but WABetaInfo has previously reported that the reverse is also possible.

XDA Developers reports that WhatsApps’ new forwarding tool may form part of the new Switch to Android iOS app that Google is developing. Similar to Apple’s Move to iOS app to help users move from Android to iOS, Switch to Android makes it easy to move to Google’s operating system. According to XDA Developers, the Google app code suggests that it may be integrated with WhatsApps’ unreleased forwarding tools.

The news of the migration feature is that WhatsApp is beta testing multi-device support, allowing users to access conversations from multiple devices without having to route everything on one phone. In addition to transferring chat history between platforms, WABetaInfo also reports that WhatsApp is developing a way to transfer chat history between different phone numbers. It is currently unknown when any of these features will be widely available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/28/22597661/whatsapp-ios-to-android-chat-history-backup-transfer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos