The biggest move in the stock market today Premarket: Apple Drop, Google Pop

Shares were set for modest profits as investors waited for a renewal from the Federal Reserve Board late Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S & P 500 futures rose less than 0.1% around 8:45 EST. Nasdaq Composite Index futures rose 0.4%.

The Federal Open Market Committee will launch a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday to keep you up to date this afternoon. Many watchers don’t expect the Fed to raise interest rates anytime soon, but they do expect the central bank to mark the time to scale down its current bond-buying program. When less money flows into the bond market, bond prices can fall, yields rise, and stock prices can be squeezed. This is especially true if the Fed is tapered and moves quickly.

Peter Boockvar, Chief Investment Officer of the Bleakley Advisory Group, said that if tapering is about to begin, it will be a new ball game for all asset classes.

Here are five stocks that are moving in pre-market action on Wednesday:

Apple’s (ticker: AAPL) share price fell 0.8% on Wednesday after reporting a profit of $ 1.30 per share with sales of $ 81.4 billion on Tuesday. That was enough to exceed the $ 1.01 per share estimate with $ 73.3 billion in sales.

Alphabet (GOOGL) shares rose 3.8% after reporting a profit of $ 27.26 per share on Tuesday, with sales of $ 61.8 billion, above expectations of $ 56.1 billion and an estimate of $ 19.34 per share. It exceeded.

Microsoft’s (MSFT) share price rose 1.6% after reporting a profit of $ 2.17 per share on Tuesday, with sales of $ 46.1 billion, above expectations of $ 44.2 billion and an estimate of $ 1.92 per share. It exceeded.

Boeing (BA) shares rose 5.1% to $ 17 billion after reporting a profit of 40 cents per share on Wednesday, surpassing the estimated loss of 83 cents per share to $ 16.5 billion. It exceeded my expectations.

Starbucks (SBUX) shares fell 3.3% after reporting $ 1.01 per share on Tuesday, surpassing the $ 7.3 billion forecast and $ 7.5 billion in sales above the $ 78 cents per share estimate. I did.

