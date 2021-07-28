Strategic Product Development: Key Concerns for Device Manufacturers-Med-Tech Innovation





The global medical device market is projected to reach $ 442.5 billion in 2020 and jump to $ 603.5 billion by 2023. Demand for everything from home personal equipment to inpatient equipment is on the rise, and there are as many challenges for manufacturers as there are opportunities.

The outlook for modern medical devices is plentiful, with new and innovative products on the market each year. Even in the 2020 pandemic, the industry has succeeded in launching a successful set of products. Among them are the Boston Scientifics HeartLogic remote heart failure diagnostic and surveillance device, and the Endomags Magtrace and Sentimag magnetic localization systems that assist in lymph node biopsy in patients undergoing breast cancer mastectomy.

There is no shortage of demand for these devices and dozens of other devices that are brought to market each year. However, there are many demands for products that are not on the market. They are either shelved before production or shut down during clinical trials. Reasons can range from lack of funding to poor market visibility to unexpected obstacles from regulators such as insurance companies and the FDA. Ultimately, these products never see the light of day and damage patients who anticipate them.

As the situation becomes more competitive and demanding, medical device manufacturers need to prioritize strategic product development.

What is Strategic Product Development?

Strategic product development pays equal attention to both product development and the power of the market to drive demand for solutions. This is essential in the medical device market. This is primarily because healthcare innovation needs to meet evolving demand. As the ability to identify, diagnose and treat health conditions increases, medical devices demand higher levels of performance. For this reason, the development of strategic medical devices is often repeated.

Strategic product development is also about balancing cost and quality factors. The considerations become more important year by year. Healthcare costs are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% by 2027, or nearly 20% of US GDP. This outlook represents a double-edged sword for device makers. Manufacturers need to manufacture affordable (or insured) devices while combating higher manufacturing costs. Strategic product development helps manufacturers balance these cost factors as they continue to innovate.

Device makers need a positive approach

Medical devices serve their own specific purpose. Executive leadership in the medical device market needs to foresee both sides of the manufacturing equation. Has your understanding of the state changed since the initial concept of the device? Has material technology improved in relation to device functionality? Ensuring product and market compatibility is an ongoing effort that requires a positive approach that spans multiple priority areas.

Again, strategic development benefits from iteration. The market is always in flux, making it impossible to pursue a panacea. Instead, manufacturers need to develop their devices with a viable life expectancy in mind. How long will the current iteration of the device meet market demand? 3 years? Five? Decade? There is a need for a keen understanding of where the study of a particular condition lies on the path to breakthrough therapy, treatment, or prevention.

Marketable medical devices are just the beginning

Part of strategic development involves understanding how to get the product you create into the hands of those in need. For medical device manufacturers, the answers are very diverse. Is the product a Class I, II, or III device? Are I eligible for insurance or refunds? Is it sold to end users or practitioners? All of these questions influence product development and serve as the best approach to manufacturing marketable devices.

The impact of device marketability and accessibility to patients and practitioners can accurately affect how devices are made. For example, if the road to the market goes through a practitioner, the device may not require much engineering to meet its broad user base. Instead, manufacturers can divert some manufacturing costs to future practitioner training costs. Similarly, given the 510 (k) clearance, a 90-day wait period can be incorporated into the rollout timeline to reduce time-to-market.

Manufacturing executives looking to reach the market beyond product viability will find that they are more prepared to launch a successful product than executives who focus solely on effectiveness. .. It is difficult to manufacture a product that works. Bringing it to the scene is even more difficult.

Agility in the face of regulatory uncertainty

The medical device market is, in some respects, like the Western Pioneer era. Depending on the device, you may face few or no regulatory challenges on your way to the market. Other companies face strong regulatory backlash and litigation environment when they enter the market. Medical device company leaders need to be keenly aware of the regulatory and market challenges that precede them. That understanding needs to take further strategic product development into account.

Design with regulatory requirements in mind. We manufacture devices designed to exceed consumer expectations. Overengineer in aspects where the device (and company) may be held accountable. Manufacturers who predict the environment surrounding the device manufacture the one with the best equipment for the success of the device.

And, of course, it goes without saying that change is the only immutability. Manufacturers need to plan unpredictability and quickly adapt to new regulatory and legal considerations. Again, iterative design has proven to be strategic.

Strategic path to bring more products to market

Strategic product development is a new requirement for medical device manufacturers. It was never enough to get innovative ideas. The device market approach has always been difficult. With the current market congestion, it is important for manufacturers to consider not only the challenges of entering the market, but also the challenges that exist in the market.

Will the latest iterations of the device meet regulatory expectations? Is the moat built around the device enough to protect the IP from competitors? Do you have any plans on how to increase production while innovating for the future? These questions are samples that more device manufacturers need to ask themselves when considering their strategic position on future product development.

