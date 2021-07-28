US Stocks-Google Will Support Nasdaq After The Biggest Drop in More Than Two Months





(For Reuters live blogs on US, UK and European stock markets,[LIVE /]Click or type “LIVE /” in the news window. )

* Fed decisions regarding taps

* Apple is below earnings forecast

* Alphabet jumps after record earnings

* Futures: Dow up 0.01%, S & P up 0.05%, Nasdaq up 0.34% (additional comments, price updates)

By Sruthi Shankar

July 28 (Reuters)-Nasdaq was scheduled to rise on Wednesday. This is because record quarterly earnings from Google’s parent company Alphabet stabilized heavyweight tech stocks after the worst sellouts of more than two months in the previous session.

Alphabet Inc’s stock surged 3.6% in pre-market transactions, driven by a surge in advertising spending. Facebook, which is competing with Google for selling web ads and plans to report results late Wednesday, rose 1.6%.

Wall Street’s key index hit a record high this month in anticipation of excellent corporate performance amid a widespread economic recovery, but China’s tightening of regulations has tightened its finances faster than expected. Concerns have slowed the pace of increase lately. policy.

All eyes on Wednesday focused on the outcome of the Federal Reserve Board’s two-day meeting, with investors seeing a double blow of rising inflation and a surge in the COVID-19 case, but a major withdrawal of the central bank. I’m looking for comments on how it will affect your plans to get started. Stimulation.

“The Fed may taper off towards the end of this year, but we don’t expect rate hikes until at least the end of 2022,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

“We believe inflation will gradually decline towards the end of the year, but it’s still above the Federal Reserve’s goals.”

The June reading of the Consumer Expenditure Price Index, the Fed’s leading inflation index, is scheduled for Friday.

The Nasdaq 100 e-minis rose 0.34% by 8:21 am ET after the Nasdaq Composite recorded the largest daily decline since Tuesday, May 12.

The Dow e-minis rose 0.01% and the S & P 500 e-minis rose 0.05%.

Other tech giants had mixed quarterly results late Tuesday, with Apple Inc down 0.7% after predicting a slowdown in earnings growth. After a 81% surge in 2020, this year’s stock price is still up about 10%.

Microsoft Corp increased 1.1% as the cloud services boom helped Wall Street’s revenue and revenue expectations exceed.

“For tech stocks, some investors are making a profit, mainly because they seem ripe given their recent good performance, but in the sense that there is a problem with the sector. No, it’s still being tuned for good performance. “Stoval said.

In other sectors, Starbucks fell 3.3% after lowering its 2021 China sales growth forecast as COVID-19-related restrictions were approaching longer than expected.

Settlement firm Visa Inc fell 0.6%, despite exceeding its quarterly earnings estimate.

As of July 23, analysts predicted that S & P 500 companies’ revenues would surge by 78.1% in the second quarter, compared to an estimated 65.4% on July 1 (Sruthi Shankar, Sagarika Jaisinghani, Bangalore). , Reported by Shashank Nayar, edited by Uttaresh) .V, Aditya Soni)

