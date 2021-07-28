Looking back and positively rethinking: How Ben Franklin Technology Partners Invest in Regional Impact





In 2016, the Philadelphia economy has many traditions, boasting nine consecutive years of population growth, lower unemployment, higher levels of educated residents and a growing national reputation as a start-up and technology hub. It was doing well by the means.

Ben Franklin Technology Partners (who has invested $ 200 million in more than 2,000 companies that have created more than 32,000 jobs since 1983), along with many regional partners, is slowly but steadily rising in Philadelphia. I was proud of my role in overcoming the difficult economic situation. That year, Ben himself was vibrant as he was in the biggest investment year ever.

At the same time, Ben was not unaware of the deep and complex challenges facing the region and those who call it home. Or, for that matter, the unintended systematic consequences that established emerging technology ecosystems such as San Francisco and Austin have experienced across the country. Inequality, unsustainable CO2 emissions, and other adverse effects within rapidly growing and concentrated innovation hubs are (and will continue to be) serious challenges associated with accelerating technology. How can Philadelphia and Ben leverage technology beyond innovation to achieve greater and better results in modeling the positive impacts of the region and beyond?

Promising to pursue the highest potential of technology, Ben was inspired by a fascinating trend. For-profit companies are proactive in tackling meaningful problems (rather than exacerbating them). In addition, a growing community of influential investors hears the idea that investments can and should increase their social, environmental and economic value beyond their economic interests. I tilted it.

Connecting these key stakeholders (commercial ventures and aspiring investors) to facilitate impact from and to the Philadelphia region seems like a promising experiment. I was stake. And to my delight, the seeds of this experiment have already grown in Benz portfolio companies, co-investors and networks. And with a planning grant from the US Department of Economic Development, Ben was able to accelerate the next step in this work.

First step: Impact PHLVentures is born

In the summer of 2016, Ben was at the heart of the collaboration that launched Impact PHL, an alliance dedicated to the growing Philadelphia impact economy. With its launch momentum, ImpactPHL has not only evolved into a finally established 501 (c) 3, but also universities, health insurance companies, pension funds, family offices and angel networks.

Ben has always been motivated by two values: job creation and economic growth, and has begun to invest more cautiously in local start-ups creating technology-enabled impact drive solutions. The pipeline was robust and diverse. Over the next five years, this portfolio will include health, education, environmental, energy, public security, and other civil innovations. During this time, Ben and these companies have learned a lot about the challenges of measuring impact.

For some young companies, impact was central to their daily value proposition. Some people haven’t known for years whether their innovations can make a difference. Ben then learned how each investor’s interests reflect organizational or personal priorities and affect the viewer’s eyes. This was all in line with what influential entrepreneurs and investors were learning across the evolving domestic and global markets. Seeding and early investment required patience and a light touch that would not overwhelm the evaluation of the nimble adjustments that every young company had to make.

Technology is a tool to solve problems, and the Philadelphia region is exactly where it happens.

This focus on impact becomes even more true as Ben celebrates the fifth anniversary of Impact PHL Ventures this year. Indeed, the pandemic has taught us that the greatest power of technology lies in influence as well as innovation. Technology is a tool to solve problems, and the Philadelphia region is exactly where it happens. The ImpactPHL Ventures portfolio includes companies that address COVID directly, from addressing healthcare innovation and distance learning needs to addressing the various civil and economic challenges faced in the last 17 months. increase. Today, $ 17 million is invested in 53 ventures operating in four counties and different areas of influence, and Ben has the potential to invest in innovations that drive early impact across the region. We are revealing the possibilities and are beginning to unleash those possibilities.

Big changes start with a small company

Here is an example. Did you know that 20-25% of people experience mental health problems (40% report symptoms of anxiety disorder or depression after a pandemic), but 75% of these take care I have not received it. The impact on our collective social groups, as well as on individuals and their families, is widespread and profound.

In the case of a country’s mental health crisis, major changes begin with companies like Neuroflow, a 45-person venture launched in Philadelphia five years ago. Neuroflow has developed software solutions that are located in more than 30 states in the United States and directly benefit more than 350,000 patients with mild to moderate health needs. Neuroflows software not only improves patient behavior and physical health by coordinating care through features such as monitoring and risk stratification, but also reduces clinician workflow inefficiencies and total cost of care. Reduce Most importantly for patients, it is a total victory for clinicians, the well-being of society as a whole, and for Neuroflow itself (and stakeholders such as employees, partners and investors).

Founders are often trying to solve problems they have experienced or witnessed in person.

A quick glance at the ImpactPHL Ventures portfolio shows that Neuroflow is on a strong growth track, but it’s not outlier. From fighting food insecurity and reducing plastic waste to eliminating student debt and saving people’s vision, innovators across the region are undergoing major changes. Founders are often trying to solve problems they have experienced or witnessed in person. Ambulance healthcare professionals who understand the important role of transport in ensuring access to the equitable health of vulnerable people who founded RoundTrip. Advertising executives who want to increase children’s access to the benefits of youth sports (better school performance, healthier life) create the League Side. These are just two ways in which experience and mission can have a real impact.

This fall, Ben shared a five-year review of Impact PHL Ventures, giving an overview of the initiative, portfolio companies, their stories, and what they learned, and some to better explain the implications of the impact. Let’s take a closer look at the journey. This reflection will shape how Ben will move forward with influential investments over the next five years.

Make big changes with significant early investments

With the right vision and resources, the potential impact of SMEs is endless. And if COVID-19 has taught us something, it’s time to instill a new future in economic resilience, equitable health outcomes, education, and climate change. It depends on our time, our energy and, most importantly, how well we invest the dollar. At Ben, we were excited to build on the foundation of Impact PHL Ventures for the first five years and drive new possibilities, changes and impacts over the next five years.

What impact do you want to have in our area? From our role in both ImpactPHL and Ben Franklin, we love to discuss how we can help us realize that vision.

