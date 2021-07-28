Headspace, calmness, happiness, etc.





If there’s anything we’ve learned last year, it’s the importance of self-care. When stress is high, it is imperative to have a coping toolkit to protect your mental health.

Whether you like yoga, meditation, journaling, or all of the above, self-care is not a one-size-fits-all approach. It’s about finding the one that works best for you.

Self-care apps help you balance your mind and body. So the next time you feel the waves of anxiety and the weight of stress, you are one click away from your calm state of mind. It’s literally like having a therapist in your back pocket.

To help you get started, we’ve put together a list of the top 10 self-care apps and how they can help you on your healing journey:

The best self-care app Headspace

Enjoy your morning meditation? The way you wake up sets the tone for the rest of the day, so choose to make it positive!

Headspace contains a library of over 500 meditations covering a variety of areas, including stress, anxiety, and self-compassion. There are also trainings to help relieve tension, yoga exercises, and music recommendations to relax your mind and body. (Free for iOS, Android and in-app purchases).

happiness

There is nothing worse than feeling like a victim of your thoughts and feelings. At that moment, happiness seems impossible. But after all, happiness has science, and understanding how it works allows us to experience it every day.

Using the latest research in Positive Psychology, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Mindfulness, Happify’s tools and programs are designed to help you regain control of your thoughts and emotions. Exercises developed by scientists and mental health professionals have been shown to improve overall health. (Free for iOS, Android and in-app purchases).

Silk + Sonder app

The Silk + Sonder mobile app helps take self-care to a whole new level.

The app provides daily affirmations and exercises, wellness trackers and milestones to inspire and empower you, so you measure your progress and the features that allow you to save your memories. can! So when you want to look back on your self-care journey, you can take a memorable path. And because it’s a members-only community, you can build closer relationships and have a more intimate experience. (IOS, Android, free).

Shining

Named “Best of 2020” by Apple, Shine offers daily self-care skills customized to your needs.

Sign up for the free version and you’ll receive the option to record your daily meditations, articles, and gratitude. Premium membership offers a new “shine” every day, providing access to over 1,000 meditation libraries, personalized meditations, mood trackers, member-only events, and an exclusive community to connect with. (Free for iOS, Android and in-app purchases).

5-minute journal

This app is for those who say “too busy” or “no time”. As the name implies, the Five-Minute Journal only requires 5 minutes of introspection to enjoy the benefits.

One of the best features is the timeline, which allows you to view all previous journal entries. This allows you to see how far you have gone. The app also includes inspirational quotes and a photo tool that lets you record all the happy moments along the way. (IOS, Android, free).

MoodKit

MoodKit shows you how to incorporate the principles of professional psychology (specifically, cognitive behavioral therapy) and integrate them into your daily life. Features include mood trackers, thought checkers, mood-boosting activities, and journals that help you manage how you think and feel.

All of these tools are designed to help raise self-awareness and foster a more positive and peaceful state of mind. (IOS, Android, $ 4.99)

Talk space

For many, treatment is an important part of their self-care routine. If you’re looking for additional support from a mental health professional, Talkspace is a great option.

After a brief evaluation, this online counseling platform will match you with the right counselor and give you 24/7 access to counseling “rooms”. So whenever you need to chat or want to leave a message, you have that option. (IOS, Android, price depends on insurance coverage).

Calmly

Whether your goal is to reduce stress, get a better night’s sleep, or improve your concentration, Calm’s mission is to make you happier and healthier. This app shows you how to meditate, learn careful movements, and provide music to relax and help you in your modern life.

Calm also has a Master class, so expert insights and guidance are readily available. (Free for iOS, Android and in-app purchases).

Chopra Meditation & Well-Being

This app is an excellent resource for meditation and mindfulness, with a rich library of meditations to choose from, monthly programs, and personalized tracking to change your health and well-being.

Chopra Meditation & Well-Being teaches you the basic principles of meditation, how to find inner peace during times of stress and anxiety, and how to lead you on a journey of self-discovery.

There is something for everyone, whether you are interested in intensive meditation, spiritual meditation, or basic mindfulness meditation. (IOS and Android will be available soon, free with in-app purchase).

Off time

A major source of stress for many of us is feeling connected to the device. Offtime is a useful tool if you want to disconnect your use of technology and manage it better.

To practice mindfulness, this app will help you view your smartphone usage, filter communications and meet your screen time goals. (IOS, Android, .99 cents, additional in-app purchases available).

