Google Drive for applying new security updates: Here’s how it affects existing files





Google will apply new security updates to make file sharing on the service more secure for users. Prior to the change, Google warned that future updates to the system could change the drive links for some files. This means that links to shared files sent to friends, family and colleagues may not work.

Drive users may need to send a new shared link to such files after the update. This change may also cause some users to reclaim file permissions from the host. However, Google is aware that access to these files will not change for anyone who has already viewed the files.

The new drive security update will be implemented on September 13th of this year. Before the same Google, I also share a link that allows you to check if there is such a file in your drive account to get a new shared link.

How can I tell if any of the files are affected?

Google Drive users can access this drive link from a browser or device logged in with their desired Google Drive account to see if there are any files affected by the new changes.

The new Google Drive security update will be applied on September 13th. (Express photo) What can you do?

If some files are affected, you can choose to remove this security update on your drive. However, Google recommends that you do not do this. We also recommend that you consider removing updates only for publicly available files. Alternatively, when updates are applied, you can reshare the updated links to these affected files to avoid new access requests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/google-drive-to-apply-new-security-update-heres-how-it-may-affect-your-existing-files-7426472/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos