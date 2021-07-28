British Science and Technology Order by Benedict Macon-Cooney & Sam Dumitriu





The United States is serious about avoiding a future in which the West has to rely on authoritarian regimes for technology. British policy makers also need to recognize that science and innovation are not only the foundation of the future prosperity of the West, but also essential to its global status.

London China’s rising challenge raises the bar for liberal democracy and focuses on promoting the frontier of science and technology. Western countries have a profound ability to innovate when they are willing to do so, as shown by the rapid development of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. But how can we maintain this momentum in a wide range of areas when we are not facing a serious crisis?

In many respects, the United States is leading the way. Shortly after taking office, President Joe Biden promoted the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy to cabinet position and appointed renowned geneticist, molecular biologist, and mathematician Eric Lander. And the U.S. Innovation Competition Law passed by the Senate in June will put $ 250 billion into aligning this signal of intent with action and promoting emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and quantum computing. I promise.

The UK Government plans to support risky and rewarding scientific research by establishing the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), modeled after the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). This is a welcome step as well as the UK’s new life sciences strategy. The government has also shown that countries that have left the European Union are likely to take a more positive stance on gene editing and encourage them to reduce bureaucratic obstacles to researchers.

However, the UK has not been successful enough to adapt its post-Brexit science and technology strategy. It cannot match the United States or China in terms of financial burden and population. Also, policy makers should not assume that other forces are stationary. India’s deep tech market is developing rapidly, and the EU is increasing investment in technology and reforming outdated tax systems for stock options, removing obstacles that have long hindered technology entrepreneurs.

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to increase government R & D spending to 22 billion ($ 31 billion) by 2025. This shows that what’s big for Britain is always modest compared to the United States and China. Therefore, the UK needs to make more of that money. Policies and institutions should be used as multipliers. This actually means developing a greater risk desire, and new mechanisms for allocating research funding need to be experimented with.

The country already has world-class research infrastructure, but too much money and researcher time is diverted to bureaucratic work. One promising alternative is Fast Grants, launched in the United States in April 2020 by Patrick Collison, co-founder of digital payments company Stripe, and George Mason University economist Tyler Cowen, for emergency scientific funding during the COVID-19 pandemic. May provide. The scheme provided $ 50 million to 260 projects last year by completing an application that took less than 30 minutes to complete and making a funding decision within 48 hours. Another idea that can be proposed in a recent essay collection and generate new ideas and knowledge is the Horizon Research Fellowship, which grants long-term grants to a small number of promising researchers each year.

The UK also needs to work on frontier technologies that will reshape society in the coming years. In particular, national expertise in life sciences and climate technology should create an abundant repository of basic research on the future of food and biotechnology, and innovate to improve human and planetary health.

But as the UK gains a comparative advantage in this area, it needs to take advantage of new capabilities that diverge from the EU by becoming an early adopter country that productively adopts and disseminates new technologies. By removing market-blocking barriers in areas ranging from drone delivery and laboratory-grown meat to self-driving cars, we can attract innovators around the world.

In order for Britain to support aspects of a truly new Atlantic Charter and work with the United States to tackle international challenges, Britain must fulfill its global commitment. The UK still has the enviable ability to create world-class innovation, but it cannot be exploited by becoming inward and isolated. Policy makers need to combine the new focus of accelerating innovation domestically with the new effort of building a global coalition that can expand results and drive future growth and prosperity.

The original 1941 Atlantic Charter, in which British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and US President Franklin D. Roosevelt set goals for the postwar world order, was an era of relative British decline and the golden age of US growth. Was foreseen. Today, especially the United Kingdom, must recognize that technology and innovation are not only the foundation of the future prosperity of the West, but also essential to its global position.

