Despite supply shortage, Sony sells 10 million PS5s, a record high

Landing a PlayStation 5 is still very difficult unless you quickly jump to an in-stock retail store within minutes. Still, good luck.

But that didn’t stop Sony from manufacturing and selling more PS5s at a faster pace than any previous console. Sony announced that it sold 10 million PS5s from 7.8 million in April. This is also a current record of the PlayStation console’s lifespan. Or any video game console for that.

Jim Ryan, President and CEO of SIE, had to say (via The Verge) about milestones and ongoing shortages:

The PS5 reached more households faster than any console ever, but it still needs a lot of work as the demand for the PS5 continues to outpace the supply. We want gamers to know that improving inventory levels is SIE’s top priority, while continuing to face unique challenges around the world that affect the industry and many other industries. increase.

It is unclear how much sales would have increased if supply could meet demand. This is an indicator that is unlikely to hit until next year due to a global shortage of parts.

A pair of Microsoft home video game consoles, including the Xbox Series S (L) and Xbox Series X, … [+] Taken on October 27, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Phil Barker / Future Publishing, via Getty Images)

Future publication by Getty Images

Meanwhile, Microsoft is still refusing to announce the exact number of Xbox Series X and S sold. This is because the Xbox hasn’t existed for years, but we’re proud to be the best-selling generation of the Xbox brand to date. .. Third-party estimates show that Xbox X / S sales were 6.5 million at the end of June, which could be better than the full 2: 1 outsell that the previous generation of Xbox One and PS4 endured. But the supply of both consoles is limited, it’s hard to know what the true ratio really is. Microsoft did not announce new game pass milestones in these other statistics this week. The situation can taper off a bit when the pandemic is lifted and gamers leave the house again.

However, this is the best-selling console generation to date on both the Xbox and PlayStation, and it’s important that the PS5 holds the record for all consoles. It wasn’t long ago that some analysts speculated that a dedicated video game console would soon die in the face of mobile, PC, and cloud gaming, but console sales are every aspect. The surge and the opposite happened. Nintendo is often barely catching up with Switch demand, even though the console is four years old at this point.

This generation is still in its infancy and expect more records to be broken in the coming months and years.

