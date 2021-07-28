Experienced technical leaders at Headspace Taps work as chief technology officer





Today, Headspace, a world leader in mindfulness and meditation, announced that Kritika Swaminasan will join the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) on August 11, 2021. Corporate technology roadmaps and innovations that help accelerate a company’s mission to improve global health and well-being.

Krithika was a veteran leader with a deep technical background, especially in the areas of SaaS, data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and was the perfect combination of experiences we were looking for in this role, CeCe Morken said. Stated. As Headspace grows and grows as a world-leading mental health resource, we are confident that Krithika will take world-class technology organizations to new heights.

According to Swaminasan, it’s a coincidence that you’ve come across Headspace, a company that specializes in life-changing mindfulness and meditation practices, in the possibility of landing on your lap. My own practice began 16 years ago when one of my family members received a serious medical diagnosis. Finding a way is difficult for everyone, but I found mine through meditation.

Swaminasan continued. This is an opportunity to realize my dream of giving back in a practical and personally meaningful way while exercising the full range of muscles I have worked in technology for many years. I imagined refining my practice with post-employment mindfulness, but there may be other plans in the universe. I believe this is one of those times, and I don’t turn my back on the opportunity.

Swaminasan recently served as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence at Intuit, leading the consumer applications and security, risk and fraud team, and machine learning engineering for the Intuit artificial intelligence organization. For over a decade, she has established a track record of transforming organizations and businesses. She was also Vice President of Platform Engineering for Consumer Groups (TurboTax, Turbo, Mint), responsible for operations, site reliability, performance engineering, development productivity, quality and security engineering. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Site Reliability, Security, and Quality Engineering for Intuit Platform. Prior to Intuit, Krithika was Senior Director of Engineering Services at Borland Software Corporation (now a subsidiary of Micro Focus International) for six years, and a data-driven approach significantly boosts test automation and developer productivity. It has improved. Her extensive corporate experience also includes advanced engineering roles at Citrix and Compuware. She holds a master’s degree in computer science from the National Institute of Technology in Tiruchirappalli, India.

About headspace

Headspace was created with one mission in mind to improve the health and well-being of the world. Reaching 70 million users in 190 countries, Headspace is one of the world’s first meditation apps and continues to be a leader in mindfulness and mental training. Headspace is one of the largest research pipelines of digital health and wellness companies, committed to advancing the field of mindfulness through clinically validated research. Headspace operates a B2B business (Headspace for Work), providing mindfulness products and services to more than 2,000 companies such as Starbucks, Adobe, Hyatt and Uniriva for a healthier and more productive culture and performance. We support the construction of high-quality organizations. Headspace supports government agencies such as New York State and the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) to provide digital mental health tools. Headspace has partnered with many of the world’s most famous brands, including Apple, Sesame Street, Spotify, Amazon, Nike and Netflix to offer a three-part mindfulness series premiered in 2021. .. Incorporate the experience of headspace mindfulness into digital medicine. Headspace is recognized as TIME100’s 2021 Most Influential Enterprise, Fast Companies 2021’s 10 Most Innovative Social Good Companies, and the World’s Most Innovative Enterprise. Other acclaims include Apple’s Best of 2018, Samsung’s Best of 2019, and one of CB Insights’ top digital health companies, and have been named to seven Webby Awards for podcasts, health, and fitness. For more information, please visit www.headspace.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

