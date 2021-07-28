Chinese regulations: from technology to education





The proceedings ban weekend and holiday after-school tutoring and reclassify academic tutoring as a non-profit organization. Companies will not be able to raise funds or accept foreign investment.

This move could mean the end of the sector. However, in our view, these measures are unlikely to work. Demand encourages informal one-on-one classes, which can push up costs and reduce quality.

To regulate, not destroy

Tighter regulatory scrutiny is one of the reasons for the reversal, not only in education, but also in technology-related market capitalization. Conversely, stricter rules on anti-trust, fintech, capital markets, data security and social equality should help curb systemic risk and prevent chaotic expansion of capital.

Importantly, technology-related regulatory tightening is a global phenomenon. For example, in the United States, major social network and e-commerce platform companies are also facing regulatory oversight.

Technical figures at both macroeconomic and stock market levels.

China’s digital economy accounts for about 40% of the country’s GDP (see Exhibit 1). Its technology / internet sector accounts for about 40% of the weight of the MSCI China Index.

When it comes to policy, the government’s long-term goals focus on technology, consumption and efficiency. Therefore, we must conclude that Beijing does not intend to destroy these sectors as innovative companies continue to be the driving force of growth.

What’s next?

Large Internet companies may be scrutinized further. The launch of the Digital RMB (e-CNY) could undermine major electronic payment players.

Tighter regulations in the real estate sector may continue to be enforced. High debt levels, increasingly expensive housing, and ever-increasing costs of raising children can cause social unrest.

Sectors closely related to gig workers (eg express delivery, food delivery, car and truck drivers alone), and companies that provide basic social infrastructure (eg healthcare internet platforms, consumable medical devices / equipment) ) Is at risk.

What does that mean for investors?

Recent regulatory measures have increased the stock market’s vigilance, and the latest news about the education sector may be considered the last straw. Recent amendments could be an opportunity to take new positions and replenish investments in confident companies.

We believe that leaders in many sectors will benefit from this transition as competitors will find it difficult to enter after recent tighter regulations. Overall, we continue to focus on three long-term structural trends in China.

Technology and Innovation: China’s economic transformation and technological progress are underpinned by the size of the domestic market, rising R & D spending, and a vast pool of talent. The technology boom also supports traditional industries and manufacturing. Opportunities in the areas of capital goods, technology and industrial upgrades. Consumption: There are great opportunities for large companies in areas such as insurance. This is due to increased household income, reduced household debt, and diversified consumer profiles. This could accelerate in the next 5 to 10 years. Industry integration: tightening regulations, environmental cost pressures, rising funding costs and industry upgrades are driving this. Companies will focus more on R & D, productivity, and cost. Examples are the machinery and new economy sectors.

We believe that these investment themes can withstand the challenges of time, regardless of trade conflicts between Covid and Central America. They guide our stock selection.

Beyond China, our Asian equity team is focusing on these structural trends.

Consumption: Turnaround and e-commerce Consumer staple foods prefer names that offer margin turnaround potential (from distribution restructuring or rebranding). It also targets companies that have achieved double-digit sales growth in areas such as online travel, sports and appliances. Technology: All about pricing power Social distance, telecommuting, and 5G development have increased demand for IT equipment and products, but supply is tight. Pricing power is returning to integrated circuit foundries, display panels, dynamic random access memory, and passive components, benefiting Taiwanese and South Korean companies. The semiconductor industry is expected to grow in the low double digits in 2021.Treasury: For Further Integration

By 2021, Asian banks will have an increased debt repayment burden as their policy of deferring loan repayments expires and the non-performing loan ratio may rise. With improved loan growth and stable margins, banks should be in the right position for a recovery in 2021. There is a unique situation in which industry integration favors strong players.

Last word about regulation

What is obvious to us and worrisome to investors is the increased cost of compliance and regulation of e-commerce and internet names. But these companies are at the forefront of technology adaptation, economic growth, and, most importantly, economic gains to the masses. In our view, regulators understand that without these companies it would be impossible for the state to further increase its economic participation.

Targeted companies say they will do whatever the government wants. Fined, an e-commerce giant promised to use all of this year’s profits to help merchants grow their business on the platform. The other is to invest in areas such as basic science, educational innovation, rural revitalization, carbon neutrality and public services.

Watch the eddy and wait. Other companies in this area may still be subject to further regulatory action, but most of the news has already been priced.

