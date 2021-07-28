Google Announces Proposed “Safety Section” for Google Play Apps – TechCrunch





Following Apple’s advances in consumer privacy through initiatives such as the App Tracking Transparency and App Store privacy labels, Google recently introduced a new “safety section” on Google Play that provides more information about the data the app collects and shares. Announced plans for. And other security and privacy details. Today, the company is sharing for the first time what the new section’s user interface will look like, as well as other requirements for developers.

In May, Google explained that the safety section was designed to make it easy for users to know how the app is processing data and to make informed choices. App developers are asked if their app uses security practices such as data encryption, if it complies with Google Play’s family policy for children’s apps, if users can choose to share data, and if the app It states that it is necessary to disclose to the user whether the safety section has been confirmed. For example, if it is by a third party and the app allows the user to request deletion of data when uninstalling.

The user interface concept that Google debuted today allows developers to see what this feature will look like to end users.

In the safety section, users can see the developer’s description of the data that the app collects, followed by other details with their own icon that acts as a visual indicator.

Users can tap the overview to see other details such as location, contacts, personal information (name, email address, etc.), financial information, and other data collected or shared.

You can also see how your data is being used, including app features and personalization, and whether data collection is optional.

Google says it wants to give developers enough time to prepare for these Play Store changes. Therefore, we share detailed information about new feature data type definitions, user journeys, and policy requirements.

Please note that all developers are required to provide a privacy policy by April 2022. Previously, it had to be provided only by apps that collect sensitive personal user data. Developers also need to share accurate and complete information about all the data in the safety section, including how to use the app in third-party libraries and SDKs. This is consistent with what Apple is requesting from the app.

In October 2021, developers will be able to submit information via the Google Play Console for review prior to the launch of the Google Play Safety section scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

The company also states that it provides some buffer time after the section is launched before the safety section of the app is approved by Google. However, according to the company, the app must be approved by the second quarter of 2022. Otherwise, you run the risk of being denied app submissions or app updates. Also, if the app does not provide an approved safety section, the app will display “No information available”.

This change helps to highlight how many developers are active on Google Play. This is to become a developer who adopts a new policy and shows how your app collects and uses data.

The remaining question is how strict Google will be about implementing the new guidelines, and how carefully the app will be reviewed. One interesting caveat here is that a conscientious developer can submit a safety section for third-party reviews and promote it to users who are concerned about the privacy and security of their app data.

This can help address the potential criticism that these safety sections are not true. This has been a problem for Apple since the launch of the App Store privacy label. The Washington Post has discovered that many apps are displaying incorrect information, making it useless for users trying to protect their data.

However, when asked to comment, Google refused to share details about how the third-party verification process works.

