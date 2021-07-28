Google Advertising Revenue Soars 69% What Does That Mean For Your Privacy?





As Google CEO Philip Schindler reported in yesterday’s earnings announcement, Google’s total advertising revenue increased 69% year-on-year to $ 50.44 billion.

See: G7 Treasury Ministers’ Meeting Ends with World’s Lowest Taxes on Facebook, Google, and Amazon: How Twitter Makes Money?

Alphabet, the parent company that runs Google and YouTube, far exceeded Wall Street’s expectations overall. Quarterly earnings of $ 18.5 billion, or $ 27.26 per share, exceed analysts’ expectations of $ 19.34 per share.

anyaberkut / Getty Images / iStockphoto

In addition to Sindler’s additions to the travel, financial services, media and entertainment sectors, retail advertising has generally contributed significantly to corporate advertising growth.

Google has recently been scrutinizing the amount of information it sells to advertisers. Just a month ago, Politico reported that a group of 36 states and Washington, DC sued Google in an antitrust proceeding against corporate control over the Android app store. The proceedings were only the latest in a series of major antitrust proceedings filed against the tech giant.

Exactly a year ago, two separate antitrust proceedings were filed against Google in two days. The latest proceedings filed last month alleged that Google is using anti-competitive behavior to maintain its search and search advertising monopoly.

Antitrust proceedings against Google, including those filed by the Department of Justice dating back to December 2020, use three forms of anti-competitive behavior to maintain Google’s search and search advertising monopoly. Claims. This includes dealing with competitors like Apple and keeps Google as the default search engine. This allows you to use your leading search advertising marketing tools to prevent competitors in the market. Importantly, these disadvantages are the search results of rivals operating more specialized search platforms such as travel and restaurants.

See also: Five Amazing SMEs Followed Through Pandemic Find: The Most Google Money Questions Answered

The story continues

This is especially important for Google in 2021, where retail advertising such as stores, restaurants, and especially unlicensed one-year travel, contributes to most of the surge in revenue.

This follows the news that Google has decided to postpone the consumer privacy triumph until 2023. Last year, Google announced that Chrome browsers wouldn’t accept third-party cookies that help advertisers, publishers, and data brokers profile their customers. You help advertisers target ads to your tastes without your knowledge.

The change was supposed to happen sometime this year, but it hasn’t been pushed back in 2023.

Details of GOBankingRates

This article was originally posted on GOBankingRates.com: Google’s advertising revenue surges 69% What does that mean for your privacy?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/google-advertising-revenue-surges-69-152408845.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos